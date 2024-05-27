 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 has a $4.2 Million Man: Josef Newgarden earns record prize for second consecutive win at Brickyard
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_tennis_swiatekjean_v4_240527.jpg
Swiatek defeats Jeanjean to set up match vs. Osaka
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_moto_haidendeegan_240527.jpg
Should Deegan have been penalized in 250 win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women's Open

May 27, 2024 05:29 PM
Ron Sirak and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to preview the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, breaking down the field at Lancaster Country Club and the role the crowd will play in the marquee event.
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
10:29
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
6:35
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
4:25
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
nbc_golf_schefflerpolicevidsreax_240523.jpg
7:18
Reacting to the Scheffler arrest footage
nbc_golf_schefflerpresserreax_240523_copy.jpg
24:03
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
nbc_golf_gt_spiethintv_240522.jpg
3:04
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_bladesbrownintv_240522.jpg
5:51
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_240522.jpg
6:44
Harrington assesses the state of golf
nbc_golf_gt_gilhanseoncolonialchanges_240522.jpg
5:45
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
nbc_golf_gt_comointbv_240522.jpg
13:21
Como details approach to coaching Schauffele
