How close is Nelly Korda to qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame?

It’s been a banner season for Nelly Korda, who has six LPGA Tour victories and has wrapped up player of the year.

It’s also been a massive boost to her LPGA Hall of Fame chances.

Earlier this year, with her victory in the Paris Olympics, Lydia Ko became the 35th player to earn enough points to qualify for the women’s highest honor.

It currently takes 27 points to gain entry into the LPGA’s Hall of Fame, which is different from the all-encompassing World Golf Hall of Fame.

One point is given for each LPGA official tournament win and each Vare Trophy (lowest scoring average for a season) or Rolex Player of the Year award. Two points are awarded for each major victory and another point is given for an Olympic gold medal.

In addition to the necessary 27 points, players must have won or been awarded at least one of the following: an LPGA major, the Vare Trophy or Rolex POY honors.

Korda has picked up 8 points this season (5 regular wins, 1 major and 1 POY) to reach 18 for her career. Here’s a breakdown of how she has achieved that total:

Nelly ﻿Korda’s career Total (HOF points) Regular LPGA wins 12 (12 points) Major victories 2 (4 points) Olympic gold medals 1 (1 point) Rolex Player of the Year 1 (1 point)

Current players with at least 15 LPGA Hall of Fame points