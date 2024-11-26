How many players are eligible for The Sentry at Kapalua?

With so much attention on the smaller field sizes next year on the PGA Tour, one field is increasing.

With the combination of 2024 winners and the top 50 in the FedExCup, 64 players are eligible for The Sentry to start the year at Kapalua on Maui. The field for more than two decades typically was in the low 30s, but that was before the Tour added the top 50 in the FedExCup.

There were 59 players a year ago.

Still to be determined is how many players go to Kapalua. Rory McIlroy already has said he would start his year in Dubai, as he did this year. Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai are scheduled for the Team Cup matches in Abu Dhabi for prospective Ryder Cup players. That starts Jan. 10, just five days after The Sentry ends.

Then again, Fleetwood played The Sentry last year and then teed it up in Dubai the following week.

Of the 59-man field last year, 24 players failed to make it back.