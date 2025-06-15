U.S. Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Sunday at Oakmont
The men’s third major of the season comes to a conclusion Sunday at Oakmont Country Club, where the 125th U.S. Open champion will be crowned.
NBC, Peacock and USA Network will have live action with these featured groups exclusively on Peacock (all times EDT):
MORNING FEATURED GROUPS
- 8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
- 9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
- 9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
AFTERNOON FEATURED GROUPS
- 11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
- 1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
Here are the full tee times for the final round in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:52 AM
EDT
|1
Cam Davis
|8:03 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Jordan Smith
|8:14 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Harris English
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan McCormick
Taylor Pendrith
|8:36 AM
EDT
|1
Johnny Keefer
Michael Kim
|8:47 AM
EDT
|1
James Nicholas
Brian Harman
|8:58 AM
EDT
|1
Philip Barbaree, Jr.
Sungjae Im
|9:14 AM
EDT
|1
Niklas Norgaard
Denny McCarthy
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Berger
Tony Finau
|9:36 AM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Andrew Novak
|9:47 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Schenk
Mackenzie Hughes
|9:58 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Hastings
Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:09 AM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Rasmus Højgaard
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Corey Conners
|10:36 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Reed
Laurie Canter
|10:47 AM
EDT
|1
Jon Rahm
Tom Kim
|10:58 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Xander Schauffele
|11:09 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Jhonattan Vegas
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Trevor Cone
|11:31 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
J.T. Poston
|11:42 AM
EDT
|1
Brooks Koepka
Thomas Detry
|11:58 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Chris Kirk
|12:09 PM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Sam Stevens
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Ryan Gerard
|12:31 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Victor Perez
|12:42 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Emiliano Grillo
|12:53 PM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:04 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Scottie Scheffler
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Marc Leishman
|1:31 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Robert MacIntyre
|1:42 PM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Thriston Lawrence
|1:53 PM
EDT
|1
Tyrrell Hatton
Carlos Ortiz
|2:04 PM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
J.J. Spaun
|2:15 PM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Sam Burns