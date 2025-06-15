U.S. Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Sunday at Oakmont

The men’s third major of the season comes to a conclusion Sunday at Oakmont Country Club, where the 125th U.S. Open champion will be crowned.

NBC, Peacock and USA Network will have live action with these featured groups exclusively on Peacock (all times EDT):

MORNING FEATURED GROUPS

8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

AFTERNOON FEATURED GROUPS

11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston

1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler

1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

Here are the full tee times for the final round in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.