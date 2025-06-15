 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Helen Maroulis
U.S. wrestling team for World Championships nearly set after Final X
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for final round at Oakmont
Daniel Suarez Xfinity win.jpg
Daniel Suarez ‘living a dream’ with NASCAR Xfinity win in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
burns_site.jpg
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Helen Maroulis
U.S. wrestling team for World Championships nearly set after Final X
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for final round at Oakmont
Daniel Suarez Xfinity win.jpg
Daniel Suarez ‘living a dream’ with NASCAR Xfinity win in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
burns_site.jpg
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Sunday at Oakmont

  
Published June 14, 2025 08:17 PM

The men’s third major of the season comes to a conclusion Sunday at Oakmont Country Club, where the 125th U.S. Open champion will be crowned.

NBC, Peacock and USA Network will have live action with these featured groups exclusively on Peacock (all times EDT):

MORNING FEATURED GROUPS

  • 8:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
  • 9:25 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
  • 9:36 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

AFTERNOON FEATURED GROUPS

  • 11:31 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
  • 1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:31 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for final round at Oakmont
Here’s how to watch the final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Here are the full tee times for the final round in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Time
TeePlayers
7:52 AM
EDT		1

Cam Davis

8:03 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Jordan Smith

8:14 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Harris English

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Ryan McCormick

Taylor Pendrith

8:36 AM
EDT		1

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

8:47 AM
EDT		1

James Nicholas

Brian Harman

8:58 AM
EDT		1

Philip Barbaree, Jr.

Sungjae Im

9:14 AM
EDT		1

Niklas Norgaard

Denny McCarthy

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Berger

Tony Finau

9:36 AM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Andrew Novak

9:47 AM
EDT		1

Adam Schenk

Mackenzie Hughes

9:58 AM
EDT		1

Justin Hastings
(a)

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:09 AM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Rasmus Højgaard

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Corey Conners

10:36 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Reed

Laurie Canter

10:47 AM
EDT		1

Jon Rahm

Tom Kim

10:58 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Xander Schauffele

11:09 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Trevor Cone

11:31 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

J.T. Poston

11:42 AM
EDT		1

Brooks Koepka

Thomas Detry

11:58 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Chris Kirk

12:09 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Sam Stevens

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Ryan Gerard

12:31 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Victor Perez

12:42 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Emiliano Grillo

12:53 PM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:04 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Scottie Scheffler

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Marc Leishman

1:31 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Robert MacIntyre

1:42 PM
EDT		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Thriston Lawrence

1:53 PM
EDT		1

Tyrrell Hatton

Carlos Ortiz

2:04 PM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

J.J. Spaun

2:15 PM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Sam Burns