Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
Viktor Hovland’s driver drama: Can he overcome it at the U.S. Open to win his first major?
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Practice
RFK Racing seeks to build on Michigan finish in Mexico
PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
Why they’ll win, why they won’t: The case for and against those under par at the U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
Viktor Hovland’s driver drama: Can he overcome it at the U.S. Open to win his first major?
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Practice
RFK Racing seeks to build on Michigan finish in Mexico
PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
Why they’ll win, why they won’t: The case for and against those under par at the U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for final round at Oakmont Country Club

  
Published June 14, 2025 10:31 PM

Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader and the betting favorite entering the final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Burns has a one-shot advantage over Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun. Viktor Hovland is solo fourth, three back, and Carlos Ortiz is four off the pace.

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Third-round results, scores from Oakmont
Third-round leaderboard from the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Here are the betting odds entering the finale of the season’s third major championship, courtesy DraftKings.

  • Sam Burns: +170
  • Adam Scott: +300
  • J.J. Spaun: +350
  • Viktor Hovland: +650
  • Carlos Ortiz: +2000
  • Tyrrell Hatton: +2200
  • Scottie Scheffler: +5000
  • Thriston Lawrence: +7500