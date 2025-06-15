U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for final round at Oakmont Country Club

Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader and the betting favorite entering the final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Burns has a one-shot advantage over Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun. Viktor Hovland is solo fourth, three back, and Carlos Ortiz is four off the pace.

Here are the betting odds entering the finale of the season’s third major championship, courtesy DraftKings.