U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for final round at Oakmont Country Club
Published June 14, 2025 10:31 PM
Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader and the betting favorite entering the final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Burns has a one-shot advantage over Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun. Viktor Hovland is solo fourth, three back, and Carlos Ortiz is four off the pace.
Third-round leaderboard from the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Here are the betting odds entering the finale of the season’s third major championship, courtesy DraftKings.
- Sam Burns: +170
- Adam Scott: +300
- J.J. Spaun: +350
- Viktor Hovland: +650
- Carlos Ortiz: +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2200
- Scottie Scheffler: +5000
- Thriston Lawrence: +7500