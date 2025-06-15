U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Third-round results, scores from Oakmont
Published June 14, 2025 08:12 PM
Scottie on 'outside chance,' Bennett's personality
Scottie Scheffler laughs about his Friday interactions with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, explains where his mind (and swing) are at ahead of U.S. Open Sunday and shares some funny stories about his son Bennett.
Sam Burns leads through three rounds of the 125th U.S. Open, following a 1-under 69 Saturday.
Burns stands at 4 under, one better than Adam Scott, who shot 67, and J.J. Spaun, who had a 69.
Here’s a look at the third-round leaderboard at Oakmont Country Club:
|POS
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|S. Burns
|-4
|72
|65
|69
|T2
|A. Scott
|-3
|70
|70
|67
|T2
|J. Spaun
|-3
|66
|72
|69
|4
|V. Hovland
|-1
|71
|68
|70
|5
|C. Ortiz
|E
|71
|72
|67
|T6
|T. Hatton
|1
|73
|70
|68
|T6
|T. Lawrence
|1
|67
|74
|70
|8
|R. Neergaard-Petersen
|2
|69
|74
|69
|T9
|R. Macintyre
|3
|70
|74
|69
|T9
|C. Young
|3
|70
|74
|69
|T11
|M. Leishman
|4
|71
|75
|68
|T11
|C. Gotterup
|4
|76
|69
|69
|T11
|S. Scheffler
|4
|73
|71
|70
|T11
|N. Taylor
|4
|73
|71
|70
|T11
|C. Bezuidenhout
|4
|72
|71
|71
|T11
|M. Greyserman
|4
|76
|67
|71
|T11
|E. Grillo
|4
|71
|72
|71
|T11
|R. Henley
|4
|70
|72
|72
|T11
|B. Griffin
|4
|69
|71
|74
|T11
|V. Perez
|4
|71
|70
|73
|T21
|R. Gerard
|5
|72
|74
|69
|T21
|M. Wallace
|5
|72
|74
|69
|T21
|K. Bradley
|5
|73
|70
|72
|T21
|S. Stevens
|5
|71
|72
|72
|T21
|J. Day
|5
|76
|67
|72
|T21
|C. Kirk
|5
|73
|70
|72
|T21
|T. Detry
|5
|69
|73
|73
|T21
|B. Koepka
|5
|68
|74
|73
|T29
|J. Poston
|6
|74
|72
|70
|T29
|J. Spieth
|6
|70
|75
|71
|T29
|T. Cone
|6
|71
|73
|72
|T29
|A. Rai
|6
|72
|72
|72
|T29
|J. Vegas
|6
|74
|70
|72
|T29
|S. Kim
|6
|68
|74
|74
|T35
|X. Schauffele
|7
|72
|74
|71
|T35
|T. Kim
|7
|72
|73
|72
|T35
|M. McNealy
|7
|76
|69
|72
|T35
|J. Rahm
|7
|69
|75
|73
|T39
|L. Canter
|8
|72
|75
|71
|T39
|P. Reed
|8
|73
|74
|71
|T39
|C. Conners
|8
|72
|74
|72
|T39
|R. Fox
|8
|72
|73
|73
|T39
|R. Hojgaard
|8
|71
|73
|74
|T39
|C. Morikawa
|8
|70
|74
|74
|T45
|M. Fitzpatrick
|9
|74
|73
|72
|T45
|J. Hastings
|9
|73
|73
|73
|T45
|M. Hughes
|9
|73
|72
|74
|T45
|A. Schenk
|9
|71
|72
|76
|T49
|A. Novak
|10
|76
|71
|73
|T49
|R. McIlroy
|10
|74
|72
|74
|T49
|T. Finau
|10
|76
|70
|74
|T49
|D. Berger
|10
|72
|72
|76
|T49
|D. McCarthy
|10
|70
|74
|76
|T54
|N. Norgaard Moller
|11
|76
|70
|75
|T54
|S. Im
|11
|68
|77
|76
|T56
|P. Barbaree
|12
|76
|71
|75
|T56
|B. Harman
|12
|71
|76
|75
|T56
|J. Nicholas
|12
|69
|78
|75
|T56
|M. Kim
|12
|75
|71
|76
|T56
|J. Keefer
|12
|76
|69
|77
|T56
|T. Pendrith
|12
|72
|72
|78
|62
|R. McCormick
|13
|70
|77
|76
|T63
|H. English
|14
|73
|74
|77
|T63
|H. Matsuyama
|14
|74
|73
|77
|65
|J. Smith
|15
|72
|74
|79
|66
|M. Pavon
|16
|71
|74
|81
|67
|C. Davis
|19
|74
|73
|82