U.S. Open 2025 leaderboard: Third-round results, scores from Oakmont

  
Published June 14, 2025 08:12 PM
Scottie on 'outside chance,' Bennett's personality
June 14, 2025 05:57 PM
Scottie Scheffler laughs about his Friday interactions with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, explains where his mind (and swing) are at ahead of U.S. Open Sunday and shares some funny stories about his son Bennett.

Sam Burns leads through three rounds of the 125th U.S. Open, following a 1-under 69 Saturday.

Burns stands at 4 under, one better than Adam Scott, who shot 67, and J.J. Spaun, who had a 69.

Here’s a look at the third-round leaderboard at Oakmont Country Club:

﻿POS PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3
1 S. Burns -4 72 65 69
T2 A. Scott -3 70 70 67
T2 J. Spaun -3 66 72 69
4 V. Hovland -1 71 68 70
5 C. Ortiz E 71 72 67
T6 T. Hatton 1 73 70 68
T6 T. Lawrence 1 67 74 70
8 R. Neergaard-Petersen 2 69 74 69
T9 R. Macintyre 3 70 74 69
T9 C. Young 3 70 74 69
T11 M. Leishman 4 71 75 68
T11 C. Gotterup 4 76 69 69
T11 S. Scheffler 4 73 71 70
T11 N. Taylor 4 73 71 70
T11 C. Bezuidenhout 4 72 71 71
T11 M. Greyserman 4 76 67 71
T11 E. Grillo 4 71 72 71
T11 R. Henley 4 70 72 72
T11 B. Griffin 4 69 71 74
T11 V. Perez 4 71 70 73
T21 R. Gerard 5 72 74 69
T21 M. Wallace 5 72 74 69
T21 K. Bradley 5 73 70 72
T21 S. Stevens 5 71 72 72
T21 J. Day 5 76 67 72
T21 C. Kirk 5 73 70 72
T21 T. Detry 5 69 73 73
T21 B. Koepka 5 68 74 73
T29 J. Poston 6 74 72 70
T29 J. Spieth 6 70 75 71
T29 T. Cone 6 71 73 72
T29 A. Rai 6 72 72 72
T29 J. Vegas 6 74 70 72
T29 S. Kim 6 68 74 74
T35 X. Schauffele 7 72 74 71
T35 T. Kim 7 72 73 72
T35 M. McNealy 7 76 69 72
T35 J. Rahm 7 69 75 73
T39 L. Canter 8 72 75 71
T39 P. Reed 8 73 74 71
T39 C. Conners 8 72 74 72
T39 R. Fox 8 72 73 73
T39 R. Hojgaard 8 71 73 74
T39 C. Morikawa 8 70 74 74
T45 M. Fitzpatrick 9 74 73 72
T45 J. Hastings 9 73 73 73
T45 M. Hughes 9 73 72 74
T45 A. Schenk 9 71 72 76
T49 A. Novak 10 76 71 73
T49 R. McIlroy 10 74 72 74
T49 T. Finau 10 76 70 74
T49 D. Berger 10 72 72 76
T49 D. McCarthy 10 70 74 76
T54 N. Norgaard Moller 11 76 70 75
T54 S. Im 11 68 77 76
T56 P. Barbaree 12 76 71 75
T56 B. Harman 12 71 76 75
T56 J. Nicholas 12 69 78 75
T56 M. Kim 12 75 71 76
T56 J. Keefer 12 76 69 77
T56 T. Pendrith 12 72 72 78
62 R. McCormick 13 70 77 76
T63 H. English 14 73 74 77
T63 H. Matsuyama 14 74 73 77
65 J. Smith 15 72 74 79
66 M. Pavon 16 71 74 81
67 C. Davis 19 74 73 82