How players qualify for the PGA Championship: Eligibility for 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club

  
Published April 23, 2024 10:54 AM

The PGA Championship will be contested for the 106th time at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, May 16-19.

There will be a field of 156 players in attendance for the men’s second major of the season. Here are the various qualifying criteria for 2024, per the PGA of America:

  • 1. All former winners of the PGA Championship;
  • 2. Winners of the last five Masters (2020-24);
  • 3. Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2019-23);
  • 4. Winners of the last five Open Championships (2018-23). [Note: canceled in 2020];
  • 5. Winners of the last three Players Championships (2022-24);
  • 6. Top three on the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List as of April 29
  • 7. Winner of 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship;
  • 8. The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2023 PGA Championship;
  • 9. The top 20 finishers from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship;
  • 10. The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship points* from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (ending May 5);
  • 11. Playing members of the last named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (2023), provided they remain in the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 6;
  • 12. Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments whose victories are considered official, from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic (ending May 12);
  • 13. The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above (note: the PGA has traditionally invited the top 100 from the Official World Golf Ranking as of the week before the championship);
  • 14. If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points* through same time period as criteria No. 10, in order of their position on such a list.

*Note: PGA Championship points are based on official PGA Tour earnings.