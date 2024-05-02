Tiger Woods accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Pinehurst

If Tiger Woods is healthy enough, he will now be able to compete in next month’s U.S. Open.

The USGA announced Thursday that Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion, has received and accepted a special exemption into the 124th U.S. Open, to be played June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2.

The 48-year-old Woods last won the U.S. Open in 2008 and the exemption from his 2019 Masters win had run out, setting the table for the USGA to offer its first special exemption since Phil Mickelson in 2021.

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” Woods said. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods, who owns nine total USGA titles, is now in line to make his 23rd career appearance in the national championship, first since 2020 at Winged Foot, where he missed the cut. Woods’ last U.S. Open top-10 came in 2010 at Pebble Beach, where Woods tied for fourth.

In his latest major start, Woods finished solo 60th at last month’s Masters Tournament. He’s made just two starts on the PGA Tour this year – he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational during the second round with the flu – as he continues to battle his body, which most recently endured subtalar fusion surgery in April 2023.

“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”