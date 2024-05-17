The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams and six individuals that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which begins Friday, May 24 and runs through the following Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Teams are listed according to the National Collegiate Golf Ranking:

TEAMS

1. Auburn

2. Vanderbilt

4. North Carolina

5. Tennessee

6. Florida State

7. Texas

9. Virginia

11. Texas Tech

13. Oklahoma

15. Arizona

16. Illinois

17. Florida

18. Georgia Tech

19. East Tennessee State

20. Cal

21. Texas A&M

23. New Mexico

24. Oklahoma State

27. Purdue

28. Stanford

29. Wake Forest

30. Notre Dame

31. Baylor

32. Ohio State

33. North Florida

37. LSU

41. SMU

48. Clemson

51. West Virginia

53. Utah

INDIVIDUALS

Ethan Evans, Duke

Nick Mathews, N.C. State

Cameron Huss, Wisconsin

Andi Xu, San Diego

Ben Warian, Minnesota

Kelvin Hernandez, UNCG

