Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Welcome back! Scottie Scheffler holes approach shot on first hole at PGA Championship
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA Championship
Golf Channel Pod with Rex & Lav: Glamorous leaderboard on Day 1 at PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm nearly shoots self out of PGA – and then he doesn’t

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_sahiththeegala_240516.jpg
Theegala starts fast in PGA Champ. despite illness
nbc_golf_pgachampionshiprd1hl_240516.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_240516.jpg
Rory happy with Rd 1 score, not with how he played

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

  
Published May 16, 2024 08:57 PM

Here is a list of the 30 teams and six individuals that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which begins Friday, May 24 and runs through the following Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Teams are listed according to the National Collegiate Golf Ranking:

TEAMS

1. Auburn
2. Vanderbilt
4. North Carolina
5. Tennessee
6. Florida State
7. Texas
9. Virginia
11. Texas Tech
13. Oklahoma
15. Arizona
16. Illinois
17. Florida
18. Georgia Tech
19. East Tennessee State
20. Cal
21. Texas A&M
23. New Mexico
24. Oklahoma State
27. Purdue
28. Stanford
29. Wake Forest
30. Notre Dame
31. Baylor
32. Ohio State
33. North Florida
37. LSU
41. SMU
48. Clemson
51. West Virginia
53. Utah

INDIVIDUALS

Ethan Evans, Duke
Nick Mathews, N.C. State
Cameron Huss, Wisconsin
Andi Xu, San Diego
Ben Warian, Minnesota
Kelvin Hernandez, UNCG