The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship
Here is a list of the 30 teams and six individuals that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which begins Friday, May 24 and runs through the following Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.
Teams are listed according to the National Collegiate Golf Ranking:
TEAMS
1. Auburn
2. Vanderbilt
4. North Carolina
5. Tennessee
6. Florida State
7. Texas
9. Virginia
11. Texas Tech
13. Oklahoma
15. Arizona
16. Illinois
17. Florida
18. Georgia Tech
19. East Tennessee State
20. Cal
21. Texas A&M
23. New Mexico
24. Oklahoma State
27. Purdue
28. Stanford
29. Wake Forest
30. Notre Dame
31. Baylor
32. Ohio State
33. North Florida
37. LSU
41. SMU
48. Clemson
51. West Virginia
53. Utah
INDIVIDUALS
Ethan Evans, Duke
Nick Mathews, N.C. State
Cameron Huss, Wisconsin
Andi Xu, San Diego
Ben Warian, Minnesota
Kelvin Hernandez, UNCG