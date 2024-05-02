Players who have received USGA special exemptions into the U.S. Open, and how they fared
The USGA announced on Thursday that it had offered a special exemption to Tiger Woods to compete in this year’s U.S. Open. And, of course, the three-time champion accepted.
The 124th edition of the U.S. Open will take place June 13-16 on Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
As one of the field criteria, the USGA reserves the right to offer special exemptions but does so with discretion. Here’s a look at who has received them over the years and how they fared, per the USGA. Most notably, Hale Irwin won in 1990 at Medinah, defeating Mike Donald in a playoff, after getting an invite.
1966 (Olympic Club)
- Ben Hogan, 12th
1977 (Southern Hills)
- Sam Snead, MC
- Tommy Bolt, MC
- Julius Boros, MC
1978 (Cherry Hills)
- Arnold Palmer, MC
- Bill Casper, T-30
- Seve Ballesteros, T-16
1980 (Baltusrol)
- Arnold Palmer, 63rd
- Gene Littler, T-38
- Jay Sigel (a), MC
1981 (Merion)
- Arnold Palmer, MC
- Gary Player, T-26
- Lou Graham, MC
1983 (Oakmont)
- Arnold Palmer, T-60
- Gary Player, T-20
- Lee Trevino, WD
1984 (Winged Foot)
- Isao Aoki, T-16
- Lee Trevino, T-9
1986 (Shinnecock)
- Scott Verplank, T-15
1988 (The Country Club)
- David Ishii, T-36
1990 (Medinah)
- Hale Irwin, Won
1991 (Hazeltine)
- Jack Nicklaus, T-46
1993 (Baltusrol)
- Jack Nicklaus, T-72
- Tom Watson, T-5
1994 (Oakmont)
- Arnold Palmer, MC
- Johnny Miller, MC
- Larry Nelson, MC
- Ben Crenshaw, T-33
- Seve Ballesteros, T-18
1995 (Shinnecock)
- Jack Nicklaus, MC
1996 (Oakland Hills)
- Jack Nicklaus, T-27
- Tom Watson, T-13
1997 (Congressional)
- Jack Nicklaus, T-52
1998 (Olympic Club)
- Jack Nicklaus, T-43
- Scott Simpson, 58th
1999 (Pinehurst)
- Jack Nicklaus, MC
2000 (Pebble Beach)
- Aaron Baddeley (a), MC
- Michael Campbell, T-12
- Jack Nicklaus, MC
- Greg Norman, MC
- Curtis Strange, MC
- Tom Watson, T-27
2002 (Bethpage)
- Hale Irwin, MC
- Nick Faldo, T-5
2003 (Olympia Fields)
- Hale Irwin, WD
- Tom Kite, MC
- Tom Watson, T-28
2004 (Shinnecock Hills)
- Raymond Floyd, MC
2005 (Pinehurst)
- Nick Price, T-9
2010 (Pebble Beach)
- Tom Watson, T-29
- Vijay Singh, T-40
2016 (Oakmont)
- Retief Goosen, MC
2018 (Shinnecock Hills)
- Ernie Els, MC
- Jim Furyk, T-48
2019 (Pebble Beach)
- Ernie Els, MC
2021 (Torrey Pines)
- Phil Mickelson, T-62
2024 (Pinehurst)
- Tiger Woods
(a = amateur)