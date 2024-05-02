 Skip navigation
Sjoukje Dijkstra
Olympic figure skating gold medalist Sjoukje Dijkstra dies at 82
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Running Back
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Noah Gragson’s career season a result of new approach at Stewart-Haas Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevtotpreview_240502.jpg
Pochettino still proving he’s the man for the job
nbc_pl_platthederby_240502.jpg
Soaking in the London Derby from Churchill Downs
nbc_ffhh_derbypreview_240502.jpg
Best bets for 150th Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sjoukje Dijkstra
Olympic figure skating gold medalist Sjoukje Dijkstra dies at 82
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Running Back
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Noah Gragson’s career season a result of new approach at Stewart-Haas Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevtotpreview_240502.jpg
Pochettino still proving he’s the man for the job
nbc_pl_platthederby_240502.jpg
Soaking in the London Derby from Churchill Downs
nbc_ffhh_derbypreview_240502.jpg
Best bets for 150th Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Players who have received USGA special exemptions into the U.S. Open, and how they fared

  
Published May 2, 2024 02:04 PM
The USGA announced on Thursday that it had offered a special exemption to Tiger Woods to compete in this year’s U.S. Open. And, of course, the three-time champion accepted.

The 124th edition of the U.S. Open will take place June 13-16 on Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

As one of the field criteria, the USGA reserves the right to offer special exemptions but does so with discretion. Here’s a look at who has received them over the years and how they fared, per the USGA. Most notably, Hale Irwin won in 1990 at Medinah, defeating Mike Donald in a playoff, after getting an invite.

1966 (Olympic Club)

  • Ben Hogan, 12th

1977 (Southern Hills)

  • Sam Snead, MC
  • Tommy Bolt, MC
  • Julius Boros, MC

1978 (Cherry Hills)

  • Arnold Palmer, MC
  • Bill Casper, T-30
  • Seve Ballesteros, T-16

1980 (Baltusrol)

  • Arnold Palmer, 63rd
  • Gene Littler, T-38
  • Jay Sigel (a), MC

1981 (Merion)

  • Arnold Palmer, MC
  • Gary Player, T-26
  • Lou Graham, MC

1983 (Oakmont)

  • Arnold Palmer, T-60
  • Gary Player, T-20
  • Lee Trevino, WD

1984 (Winged Foot)

  • Isao Aoki, T-16
  • Lee Trevino, T-9

1986 (Shinnecock)

  • Scott Verplank, T-15

1988 (The Country Club)

  • David Ishii, T-36

1990 (Medinah)

  • Hale Irwin, Won

1991 (Hazeltine)

  • Jack Nicklaus, T-46

1993 (Baltusrol)

  • Jack Nicklaus, T-72
  • Tom Watson, T-5

1994 (Oakmont)

  • Arnold Palmer, MC
  • Johnny Miller, MC
  • Larry Nelson, MC
  • Ben Crenshaw, T-33
  • Seve Ballesteros, T-18

1995 (Shinnecock)

  • Jack Nicklaus, MC

1996 (Oakland Hills)

  • Jack Nicklaus, T-27
  • Tom Watson, T-13

1997 (Congressional)

  • Jack Nicklaus, T-52

1998 (Olympic Club)

  • Jack Nicklaus, T-43
  • Scott Simpson, 58th

1999 (Pinehurst)

  • Jack Nicklaus, MC

2000 (Pebble Beach)

  • Aaron Baddeley (a), MC
  • Michael Campbell, T-12
  • Jack Nicklaus, MC
  • Greg Norman, MC
  • Curtis Strange, MC
  • Tom Watson, T-27

2002 (Bethpage)

  • Hale Irwin, MC
  • Nick Faldo, T-5

2003 (Olympia Fields)

  • Hale Irwin, WD
  • Tom Kite, MC
  • Tom Watson, T-28

2004 (Shinnecock Hills)

  • Raymond Floyd, MC

2005 (Pinehurst)

  • Nick Price, T-9

2010 (Pebble Beach)

  • Tom Watson, T-29
  • Vijay Singh, T-40

2016 (Oakmont)

  • Retief Goosen, MC

2018 (Shinnecock Hills)

  • Ernie Els, MC
  • Jim Furyk, T-48

2019 (Pebble Beach)

  • Ernie Els, MC

2021 (Torrey Pines)

  • Phil Mickelson, T-62

2024 (Pinehurst)

  • Tiger Woods

(a = amateur)