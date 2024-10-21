How to watch: 2024 Zozo Championship, Maybank Championship TV times, streams

The PGA Tour is in Japan while the LPGA moves to Malaysia. Here’s how to watch this week’s action from around the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available).

NCAA: How to watch the Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Monday, Oct. 21



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Tuesday, Oct. 22



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Wednesday, Oct. 23



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the Zozo Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 23



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Oct. 24



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 25



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 26



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA: How to watch the Maybank Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 23



9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app

6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Thursday, Oct. 24



9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app

6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Friday, Oct. 25



9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app

6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Saturday, Oct. 26



9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app

6:30-10:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

DP World Tour: How to watch the Genesis Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 23



11PM-4AM: NBC Sports app

9AM-2PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Thursday, Oct. 24



11PM-4AM: NBC Sports app

9:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Friday, Oct. 25



11:30PM-4AM: NBC Sports app

10AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Saturday, Oct. 26



10:30PM-3:30AM: NBC Sports app

9:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Simmons Bank Championship

Friday, Oct. 25



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 26



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 27

