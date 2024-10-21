 Skip navigation
How to watch: 2024 Zozo Championship, Maybank Championship TV times, streams

  
Published October 21, 2024 07:00 AM

The PGA Tour is in Japan while the LPGA moves to Malaysia. Here’s how to watch this week’s action from around the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available).

NCAA: How to watch the Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Monday, Oct. 21

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the Zozo Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 25

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA: How to watch the Maybank Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
  • 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
  • 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Friday, Oct. 25

  • 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
  • 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
  • 6:30-10:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

DP World Tour: How to watch the Genesis Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • 11PM-4AM: NBC Sports app
  • 9AM-2PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • 11PM-4AM: NBC Sports app
  • 9:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Friday, Oct. 25

  • 11:30PM-4AM: NBC Sports app
  • 10AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • 10:30PM-3:30AM: NBC Sports app
  • 9:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Simmons Bank Championship

Friday, Oct. 25

  • 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app