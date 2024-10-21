How to watch: 2024 Zozo Championship, Maybank Championship TV times, streams
Published October 21, 2024 07:00 AM
The PGA Tour is in Japan while the LPGA moves to Malaysia. Here’s how to watch this week’s action from around the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available).
NCAA: How to watch the Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Monday, Oct. 21
- 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
PGA Tour: How to watch the Zozo Championship
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Thursday, Oct. 24
- 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Friday, Oct. 25
- 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Oct. 26
- 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
LPGA: How to watch the Maybank Championship
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
- 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
Thursday, Oct. 24
- 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
- 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
Friday, Oct. 25
- 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
- 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
Saturday, Oct. 26
- 9:30PM-2:30AM: NBC Sports app
- 6:30-10:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
DP World Tour: How to watch the Genesis Championship
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 11PM-4AM: NBC Sports app
- 9AM-2PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
Thursday, Oct. 24
- 11PM-4AM: NBC Sports app
- 9:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
Friday, Oct. 25
- 11:30PM-4AM: NBC Sports app
- 10AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
Saturday, Oct. 26
- 10:30PM-3:30AM: NBC Sports app
- 9:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel (next day, tape-delayed)
PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Simmons Bank Championship
Friday, Oct. 25
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Saturday, Oct. 26
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Sunday, Oct. 27
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app