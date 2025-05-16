What is the PGA Championship cut line and how does it compare to other majors?

The PGA Championship will reduce its initial 156-player field for the final two rounds at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PGA of America officials employ a cut to the low 70 scores and ties after 36 holes of competition.

The projected cut line was 1 over after the opening round, with 72 players on that number. Seventy-eight players made the cut last year in Valhalla, which fell at 1 under.

The Masters Tournament, which has a limited field, cuts to the low 50 players and ties after 36 holes. The U.S. Open cuts to the low 60 and ties, and The Open to the low 70 and ties.