How to watch: TV schedule, streams for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  
Published January 28, 2024 08:41 PM

The PGA Tour is playing its second signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The event will be much different than previous versions, with a field of 80 professionals and 80 amateurs, but not the slew of celebs and entertainers it’s showcased in the past.

The field will compete at both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds before the professionals (no cut; no ams) play Pebble for the final 36 holes. Here’s a look at how to watch this week’s events from across the golf world (stream links will be added when available):

Thursday

  • 2-5AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 1 (R&A)
  • 3:30-8:30AM (GC): Bahrain Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
  • 3-7PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

  • 2-5AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 2 (R&A)
  • 3:30-8:30AM (GC): Bahrain Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
  • 3-7PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 11PM-2AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, Round 3 (R&A)

Saturday

  • 4-8:30AM (GC): Bahrain Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-7PM (CBS): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 11PM-2AM (GC): Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, final round (R&A)

Sunday

  • 3:30-8:30AM (GC): Bahrain Championship, final round (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6:30PM (CBS): AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round (PGA Tour)