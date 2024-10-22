Inside Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 schedule, which features new Mexico event, Finals swap
The Korn Ferry Tour released its 2025 competition schedule on Tuesday, and among the highlights are a new event in Mexico and a new addition to the Finals slate.
The number of total events remained the same with 26 stops, including four Finals tournaments. Ten of those events, including each Finals event, will be televised on Golf Channel. The total prize money also stays consistent with $1 million purses for regular tournaments and $1.5 million purses in the Finals.
The new event is a longstanding one on PGA Tour Americas and prior to that PGA Tour Latinoamerica – the PGA Riviera Maya Championship on May 1-4 in Tulum, Mexico. That tournament replaces the Magnit Championship, the New Jersey event that was the regular-season finale this year.
With the Albertsons Boise Open now shifting back to cap the regular season, the Compliance Solutions Championship moves from its June slot in Norman, Oklahoma, to the 120-man, penultimate Finals event at Patriot Golf Club just outside of Tulsa. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, will be the second Finals event and have a 144-player field.
The season again kicks off in the Bahamas, though on a new island, Paradise Island, which will host the Jan. 12-15 Bahamas Golf Classic. That event, plus the second Bahamas event the following week, will be broadcast on Golf Channel.
Next season will have a bye week during the U.S. Open, which will be contested June 12-15 at Oakmont. The BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, South Carolina, will be contested the Thursday-Sunday before Golf’s Longest Day, the Monday of U.S. final qualifying on June 9.
Here is a look at the full schedule:
Jan. 12-15 – The Bahamas Golf Classic, Paradise Island, Bahamas
Jan. 19-22 – The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 – Panama Championship, Panama City, Panama
Feb. 6-9 – Astara Golf Championship, Bogota, Colombia
Feb. 27-March 2 – 118 Visa Argentina Open, Buenos Aires, Argentina
March 6-9 – Astara Chile Classic, Santiago, Chile
April 3-6 – Club Car Championship, Savannah, Georgia
April 16-19 – Lecom Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Florida
April 24-27 – Veritex Bank Championship, Arlington, Texas
May 1-4 – PGA Riviera Maya Championship, Tulum, Mexico
May 15-18 – AdventHealth Championship, Kansas City, Missouri
May 22-25 – Visit Knoxville Open, Knoxville, Tennessee
May 29-June 1 – UNC Health Championship, Raleigh, North Carolina
June 5-8 – BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, South Carolina
June 19-22 – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, Wichita, Kansas
June 26-29 – Memorial Health Championship, Springfield, Illinois
July 10-13 – The Ascendant, Berthoud, Colorado
July 17-20 – Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Missouri
July 24-27 – NV5 Invitational, Glenview, Illinois
July 31-Aug. 3 – Utah Championship, Ogden, Utah
Aug. 7-10 – Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Nebraska
Aug. 14-17 – Albertsons Boise Open, Boise, Idaho
Sept. 11-14 – Simmons Bank Open, Franklin, Tennessee
Sept. 18-21 – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 2-5 – Compliance Solutions Championship, Owasso, Oklahoma
Oct. 9-12 – Korn Ferry Tour Championship, French Lick, Indiana