Inside Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 schedule, which features new Mexico event, Finals swap

The Korn Ferry Tour released its 2025 competition schedule on Tuesday, and among the highlights are a new event in Mexico and a new addition to the Finals slate.

The number of total events remained the same with 26 stops, including four Finals tournaments. Ten of those events, including each Finals event, will be televised on Golf Channel. The total prize money also stays consistent with $1 million purses for regular tournaments and $1.5 million purses in the Finals.

The new event is a longstanding one on PGA Tour Americas and prior to that PGA Tour Latinoamerica – the PGA Riviera Maya Championship on May 1-4 in Tulum, Mexico. That tournament replaces the Magnit Championship, the New Jersey event that was the regular-season finale this year.

With the Albertsons Boise Open now shifting back to cap the regular season, the Compliance Solutions Championship moves from its June slot in Norman, Oklahoma, to the 120-man, penultimate Finals event at Patriot Golf Club just outside of Tulsa. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, will be the second Finals event and have a 144-player field.

The season again kicks off in the Bahamas, though on a new island, Paradise Island, which will host the Jan. 12-15 Bahamas Golf Classic. That event, plus the second Bahamas event the following week, will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

Next season will have a bye week during the U.S. Open, which will be contested June 12-15 at Oakmont. The BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, South Carolina, will be contested the Thursday-Sunday before Golf’s Longest Day, the Monday of U.S. final qualifying on June 9.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Jan. 12-15 – The Bahamas Golf Classic, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Jan. 19-22 – The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 – Panama Championship, Panama City, Panama

Feb. 6-9 – Astara Golf Championship, Bogota, Colombia

Feb. 27-March 2 – 118 Visa Argentina Open, Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 6-9 – Astara Chile Classic, Santiago, Chile

April 3-6 – Club Car Championship, Savannah, Georgia

April 16-19 – Lecom Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

April 24-27 – Veritex Bank Championship, Arlington, Texas

May 1-4 – PGA Riviera Maya Championship, Tulum, Mexico

May 15-18 – AdventHealth Championship, Kansas City, Missouri

May 22-25 – Visit Knoxville Open, Knoxville, Tennessee

May 29-June 1 – UNC Health Championship, Raleigh, North Carolina

June 5-8 – BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, South Carolina

June 19-22 – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, Wichita, Kansas

June 26-29 – Memorial Health Championship, Springfield, Illinois

July 10-13 – The Ascendant, Berthoud, Colorado

July 17-20 – Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Missouri

July 24-27 – NV5 Invitational, Glenview, Illinois

July 31-Aug. 3 – Utah Championship, Ogden, Utah

Aug. 7-10 – Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Nebraska

Aug. 14-17 – Albertsons Boise Open, Boise, Idaho

Sept. 11-14 – Simmons Bank Open, Franklin, Tennessee

Sept. 18-21 – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 2-5 – Compliance Solutions Championship, Owasso, Oklahoma

Oct. 9-12 – Korn Ferry Tour Championship, French Lick, Indiana