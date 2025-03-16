 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
What is The Players Championship playoff format?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintv_250316.jpg
Maresca: ‘It’s a shame’ Chelsea lost to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
What is The Players Championship playoff format?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintv_250316.jpg
Maresca: ‘It’s a shame’ Chelsea lost to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘It was fascinating': J.J. Spaun receives advantageous drop during Players final round

  
Published March 16, 2025 02:24 PM

If J.J. Spaun goes on to win The Players, he’ll have the Rules of Golf to thank.

Spaun was leaking oil with two bogeys and no birdies in his first eight holes of Sunday’s final round at TPC Sawgrass. He had just lost his lead, too, when he teed off on the par-5 ninth hole. After finding the fairway, Spaun’s second shot traveled 240 yards, missing in the right rough. Though Spaun had just 45 yards to the hole, his lie was brutal.

Rules to the rescue.

Upon taking his stance, Spaun noticed that he was standing on a sprinkler head. He took relief from that, only to find that his drop area included another sprinkler. So, he dropped and received relief from that, too. Spaun’s next drop was in the fairway.

Here’s how NBC on-course reporter Bones Mackay described the series of events: “It was fascinating. J.J. got up there and his ball was in a horrible lie. He was standing on a sprinkler, but still nowhere near the fairway, so he took relief and within that club length was another sprinkler. He intentionally dropped it in the sprinkler, got a second club length away from that and got himself into the fairway.”

According to Rule 16.1a of the Rules of Golf, interference exists and relief is allowed if “your ball touches or is in or on an abnormal course condition” or “an abnormal course condition physically interferes with your area of intended stance or area of intended swing.”

Spaun then pitched to 7 feet and rolled in the birdie putt to re-tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at 11 under.