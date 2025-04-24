Jasmine Koo off to ‘speed jail,’ but also strong start in Chevron low-am defense
When USC was announced Wednesday as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Division I women’s golf regional in Lexington, Kentucky, freshman Jasmine Koo texted her teammates and coaches in their group chat and said, “We have to go to KFC.”
That’s Koo; you never know what’s she’s going to say.
Before the Trojans feast on fried chicken, though, Koo is competing in her second straight Chevron Championship this week in The Woodlands, Texas, where last year at Carlton Woods, Koo was low amateur after tying for 13th. Just four players have been low amateur on multiple occasions at the Chevron Championship, which became an LPGA major in 1983: Vicki Goetze, Lorena Ochoa, Michelle Wie (three times) and most recently Ariya Jutanugarn.
Koo opened Thursday with a 2-under 70 that included five birdies, just 28 putts and put Koo two shots out of a tie for third behind co-leaders Yan Liu and Haeran Ryu, who each stand at 7 under.
“My game felt really good today,” Koo said. “There were some shots that I didn’t really like, but overall, I stayed really patient.”
Koo delivered one of the most improbable closing birdies at last year’s Chevron, chunking a 5-wood off a floating advertisement in the middle of the lake at the par-5 18th hole and then watching her ball bounce onto dry land, just off the green. She went on to make the U.S. Curtis Cup team last year and has won three times so far during her freshman campaign for the Trojans, though she also has two T-46 finishes and her last three college starts.
Koo said last year’s performance at Carlton Woods showed her that she doesn’t have to be perfect.
“I don’t have to have my A+ game to perform out here,” Koo said. “I think that’s really helped me, because last year I was surprised with kind of like what the cut line score was, kind of how reachable the field was, and just like that realization made me more calm today.
“I wasn’t as nervous, as rushed to get something going.”
Having USC assistant Beth Wu out following her this week has helped improve Koo’s comfort level as well.
“After a three-putt she’ll be like, ‘When you come back, you’ll be in speed jail, but it’s OK. Just focus on the next hole,’” said Koo, noting a practice strategy at USC in which players must practice their putting speed until the coaches feel like they’ve done enough to get out of jail. “That relieves the pressure and makes everything very happy.”
Koo is one of eight amateurs competing this week. That list also includes world No. 1 Lottie Woad and recent ANWA champion Carla Bernat. High-schooler Gianna Clemente carded 71 on Thursday.
