A night for the ages, including age 46, at Olympic Swimming Trials
Jorge Prado crashes hard in MXGP Italian Grand Prix
Rex & Lav pod: Inside the Bryson-Rory duel and one of the best U.S. Opens ever

Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
King storms to 100m breast win before home crowd
Larson looks three-wide, gets turned at Iowa

Johnson Wagner pulls off Bryson shot in front of DeChambeau on live TV

  
Published June 16, 2024 10:15 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau called his bunker shot from 54 yards Sunday on Pinehurst No. 2’s 18th hole the shot of his life and later estimated that if given 100 tries, he’d probably get that ball up and down “four or five times out of 100.”

It took Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner two to get it closer.

Wagner has become a post-round star on Golf Channel’s “Live From,” recreating the most impactful shot after every major round. Obviously, there was no question what shot Wagner would attempt on Sunday night of the 124th U.S. Open.

Wagner, in the dark, thinned his first attempt over the green.

And then something crazy happened: DeChambeau showed up for a cameo.

The two-time U.S. Open champion grabbed a microphone and hopped in the sand to offer Wagner some tips. Wagner then stepped in and delivered perhaps the shot of his life, his ball rolling to about 2 feet, inside of where DeChambeau’s ball had ended up.

Wagner and DeChambeau went crazy, DeChambeau handed Wagner the U.S. Open trophy.

What television!