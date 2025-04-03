 Skip navigation
Max Homa adds new caddie after split from Joe Greiner

  
Published April 3, 2025 04:14 PM

Max Homa is playing this week’s Valero Texas Open with a new caddie.

Bill Harke is on Homa’s bag at TPC San Antonio after Homa and longtime caddie Joe Greiner split.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go,” Homa said in a statement to PGATour.com. “I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

Homa and Greiner — childhood friends — began working together full-time in 2019, with Homa winning six PGA Tour events during that stretch. This season, however, has been a struggle. Homa has missed four consecutive cuts and hasn’t made it to a weekend in any event with a cut. His best result is a T-26 at the 59-player Sentry. He used Jordan Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, as a one-off that week in Kapalua.

Almost a year ago this time, Homa contended at the Masters Tournament, tying for third. He tied for eighth two starts later at Quail Hollow and hasn’t since recorded a top-20.

In the last six months, Homa has switched from Titleist to Cobra clubs, added Lululemon as a clothing sponsor, split from swing coach Mark Blackburn (ahead of last year’s Presidents Cup), and started working with coach John Scott Rattan, the director of instruction at Congressional Country Club.

Harke has previously caddied for PGA Tour players Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.