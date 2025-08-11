 Skip navigation
Steve Allan wins Boeing Classic for third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season

  
Published August 10, 2025 09:12 PM
Highlights: Boeing Classic, final round
August 10, 2025 07:31 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the Boeing Classic from the PGA Tour Champions at Snoqualmie Ridge.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Steve Allan of Australia won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory in three starts and third of the season, closing with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke margin over Stewart Cink.

Allan made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, then waited to see if Cink could catch him. A stroke behind going into the final hole, Cink left a greenside bunker shot on the lip and made a par for a 70.

The 51-year-old Allan finished at 15-under 201. He won the The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills in the California desert in March and the Dick’s Open last month in Endicott, New York.

Ernie Els and Darren Clarke tied for third at 13 under, each shooting 66. Alex Cejka was another stroke back after a 67.

Local favorite Fred Couples tied for 47th at 1 over after a 75. From Seattle, the 65-year-old Couples made only his seventh senior start of the season.