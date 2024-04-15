‘It didn’t feel fair': Max Homa answers honestly (and professionally) about double bogey at Masters

Coming off a birdie at the 10th hole and having survived the treacherous 11th, Max Homa hit what he thought was a good shot into the center of the 12th green at Augusta National.

At the time, Homa was two back of leader Scottie Scheffler. A par – at worst – at golf’s most famous par 3 and Homa was eyeing a possible second-nine run, right into the arm sleeves of the Masters’ green jacket.

But Homa’s tee shot at No. 12 bounded off the putting surface and into a bush. After a healthy search, Homa found his ball and had to take an unplayable lie. He made double bogey, effectively ending his bid at a maiden major title.

Homa tied for third, seven shots back of Scheffler. Asked about what happened on the fateful 9-iron, Homa offered two replies.

“The honest answer is, it didn’t feel fair. I hit a really good golf shot, and it didn’t feel fair. I’ve seen far worse just roll back down the hill,” he said.

“The professional answer is, these things happen.”

While he didn’t win, the 33-year-old notched his best result in golf’s four biggest events. In fact, after nine missed cuts in his first 16 majors, he’s earned back-to-back top-10s.

Not only that, he was in contention throughout the week at Augusta and got to experience a new level of pressure.

“It’s bittersweet, I guess, because I feel accomplished but I feel like it doesn’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of things. But I just feel like I learned. I feel like I took a big leap,” he said.

“The rhetoric on me, and this is from myself, as well, is I have not performed in [majors], and I performed for all four days. I didn’t throw a 65 in there and sneak my way in. I had to sleep on this every single day, this feeling and kind of this monkey on my back. For me, I think it’ll change some things, and then in other ways it’ll change nothing at all.”

In the morning, he’ll still wake up as Max Homa, the six-time PGA Tour winner, husband and father. He’ll also likely wake up with an increased appreciation for what he accomplished this past week – and, perhaps, a massive hangover.

“I haven’t drank in a really, really, really long time, but I’ve been planning it for Sunday after the Masters, so probably not great,” he said when asked how he’ll feel on Monday. “It’ll be all right.”