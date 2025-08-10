BMW Championship 2025 field: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s second playoff event

The top 50 players in the FedExCup standings following the first playoff event have qualified for the BMW Championship.

The PGA Tour’s second playoff event will be contested at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 14-17. The top 30, thereafter, will be eligible for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Aug. 21-24.

These are the players who will move on in the playoffs after the opening tournament, the FedEx St. Jude Championship: