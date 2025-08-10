BMW Championship 2025 field: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s second playoff event

 Skip navigation
Top News

Published August 10, 2025 07:49 PM
Tommy Fleetwood recounts his emotions after narrowly missing out on his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he "didn't do enough" to hold his grip on the leaderboard's top spot on Sunday.

The top 50 players in the FedExCup standings following the first playoff event have qualified for the BMW Championship.

The PGA Tour’s second playoff event will be contested at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 14-17. The top 30, thereafter, will be eligible for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Aug. 21-24.

These are the players who will move on in the playoffs after the opening tournament, the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

﻿RANK PLAYER FEC POINTS
1 Scheffler, Scottie 5,456
2 McIlroy, Rory 3,444
3 Spaun, J.J. 3,344
4 Rose, Justin 3,220
5 Straka, Sepp 2,783
6 Henley, Russell 2,579
7 Griffin, Ben 2,555
8 Fleetwood, Tommy 2,433
9 Thomas, Justin 2,395
10 English, Harris 2,269
11 Novak, Andrew 1,991
12 Young, Cameron 1,904
13 Åberg, Ludvig 1,839
14 Bradley, Keegan 1,792
15 McNealy, Maverick 1,787
16 Conners, Corey 1,651
17 Morikawa, Collin 1,573
18 Harman, Brian 1,559
19 Cantlay, Patrick 1,555
20 MacIntyre, Robert 1,550
21 Matsuyama, Hideki 1,497
22 Taylor, Nick 1,481
23 Lowry, Shane 1,458
24 Burns, Sam 1,381
25 Im, Sungjae 1,360
26 Gotterup, Chris 1,331
27 Bridgeman, Jacob 1,299
28 Hovland, Viktor 1,297
29 Bhatia, Akshay 1,276
30 Glover, Lucas 1,234
31 Stevens, Sam 1,207
32 Gerard, Ryan 1,202
33 Berger, Daniel 1,180
34 Fox, Ryan 1,157
35 Pendrith, Taylor 1,150
36 Detry, Thomas 1,142
37 Kitayama, Kurt 1,122
38 McCarthy, Denny 1,121
39 Campbell, Brian 1,120
40 Fitzpatrick, Matt 1,104
41 Kim, Si Woo 1,102
42 Kim, Michael 1,100
43 Schauffele, Xander 1,099
44 Day, Jason 1,093
45 Hall, Harry 1,075
46 Cauley, Bud 1,051
47 Hoge, Tom 1,042
48 Fowler, Rickie 1,032
49 Vegas, Jhonattan 1,003
50 Poston, J.T. 996