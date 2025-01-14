Jon Rahm: Pro golf in ‘golden era’ but OWGR, Ryder Cup issues remain

Jon Rahm remains optimistic that professional golf can reach an even “higher level” after years of turmoil, and he pointed Tuesday to at least two areas that he hopes could be cleared up in the interim.

Rahm is the highest-profile player to jump to LIV Golf when he made the move in winter 2023 – less than six months after the announcement of a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund. But as he begins his 2025 campaign this week at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, there remains little movement, at least publicly, on that front.

Rahm admitted that he thought “things would be further along at this point.”

“I think so many of us want some kind of resolution to come together and get the best possible product for the consumer, which is what I think we’re still in a position to do,” he told reporters Tuesday in Dubai. “But I think we’re living in a golden era right now for golf where the possibilities are endless. A big tour in Europe and a worldwide and a massive and massive tour, the PGA Tour. And you have another big product with LIV and now you’re even adding the TGL. When it comes to golf, the possibilities are there right now.

“I think with the right minds put together, you can end up with a product – and I’ve been saying this all along – that could put golf at a different level in the world of sport. I’m still hopeful that that can happen.”

With LIV abandoning its bid for world-ranking points, Rahm has dropped to No. 31 in the world. Though that doesn’t affect him as much as others because of his major exemptions by virtue of his 2023 Masters win, Rahm said it is “unfair” that the league does not receive points – despite acknowledging he knew it was a distinct possibility before he joined – and is without a direct pathway to the game’s biggest events.

“At this point, to not give LIV world ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong,” Rahm said. “I understand we’ve all made a decision and it’s not as easy as it sounds, but to say that LIV players don’t deserve some spots in major championships I think is wrong and I hope that evolves into what it should be. ... There should be a way for us to qualify. And the world ranking points, (they) need to figure something out because it’s not fair for anybody in that sense.”

There also remains the issue of the European Ryder Cup team.

Rahm maintained his eligibility for this year’s squad by meeting the minimum tournament requirement on the DP World Tour. He is currently appealing the fines imposed on him for playing LIV events, and he said Tuesday that he hopes the appeal is not heard until after the Ryder Cup in September.

“I don’t think that would be good for anybody,” Rahm said of an earlier hearing. “But my plan is to be at Bethpage.”

Rahm is a three-time winner in Dubai, but this is the first time he’s competing in the Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the year headlined by the Spaniard, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and a host of potential European Ryder Cuppers.

Rahm’s LIV season doesn’t begin until Feb. 6 in Saudi Arabia.