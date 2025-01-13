 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Korn Ferry Tour pro’s ball comes to rest in rare spot in Bahamas

  
Published January 13, 2025 01:18 PM

Play the ball as it lies.

That was what the Rules of Golf, specifically Rule 8, directed Cooper Dossey to do during Sunday’s opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour season at The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Dossey, a 26-year-old Baylor alum from Austin, Texas, was coming off his first birdie of the day at the par-4 13th hole (he started his round on the back nine, or the front nine for public play) when his tee shot at the par-4 14th hole came to rest on top of an upside down piece of turf from a nearby divot.

“Never had this happen before,” Dossey said afterward. “One of my better birdies!”

Yes, Dossey recovered to birdie the hole, and he added two more as part of a bogey-free, 4-under 66, which was six shots back of first-round leader John VanDerLaan, who opened in 60.

Dossey finished No. 76 in Korn Ferry Tour points last season, missing out on retaining full status by one spot. He was initially an alternate for this week’s tournament, but he got in after the PGA Tour expanded the field to 144 players – and some late withdrawals.