Duke’s Andie Smith slam-dunks hole-in-one at Augusta National’s Par 3 Course

  
Published April 4, 2025 07:10 PM

Duke junior Andie Smith didn’t make the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shooting 69-75 to miss by one.

But all 71 competitors got a chance Friday to play Augusta National Golf Club in practice as well as the Par 3 Course.

Any lingering disappointment from the day prior vanished in one shot for Smith as she hooped an ace on the Par 3 Course.