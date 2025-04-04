Duke’s Andie Smith slam-dunks hole-in-one at Augusta National’s Par 3 Course
Published April 4, 2025 07:10 PM
Duke junior Andie Smith didn’t make the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shooting 69-75 to miss by one.
But all 71 competitors got a chance Friday to play Augusta National Golf Club in practice as well as the Par 3 Course.
Any lingering disappointment from the day prior vanished in one shot for Smith as she hooped an ace on the Par 3 Course.
The moment. The celebration. Andie Smith's epic hole-in-one on the Par 3 course!#ANWAgolf | @DukeWGOLF pic.twitter.com/9u6gXp1hGW— Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 4, 2025