Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
Relive the best shots and standout moments from second-round action at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
Tony Finau, coming off three consecutive bogeys, holed an 8-iron shot from 199 yards out at the par-3 16th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open on Friday, a clutch shot that helped him make the cut.
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
Jack Nicklaus joins Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra to discuss why he loves giving advice to younger players and who he thinks can possibly break his record of 18 majors.
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth join Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra at the Valero Texas Open to share their feelings on "family support" and why it's critical to success on the PGA Tour.
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
Jordan Spieth joins Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra to look back at his ace at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which resulted in him being gifted a new Lexus for accomplishing the hole-in-one feat.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
Relive the best shots and standout moments from first-round action at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
On hole No. 17 at the Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth overcomes a tough spot next to a rock with an impressive shot, setting himself up for a birdie in Thursday's first-round action.
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
In "Course Insights" presented by CDW and Lenovo, find out the numbers behind the back 9 at TPC San Antonio, where this week's PGA Tour field might feast.
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dissect this year's "confusing" market for the Valero Texas Open, sharing what makes Denny McCarthy a strong bet to finish as the tournament's first-round leader at +4000.
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
Go behind the numbers of Min Woo Lee's first PGA Tour win, which came at the Texas Children's Houston Open over the weekend -- and discover what helped Gary Woodland give him a run for his money.