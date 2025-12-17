 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

CHI building something 'sustainable' with Johnson

December 17, 2025 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the NFC playoff race, examining potential scenarios and how the Chicago Bears are on the right path with Ben Johnson at head coach.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
06:32
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
04:54
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’
nbc_pft_changeofscenerydraft_251217.jpg
12:21
PFT Draft: Who could use a change of scenery?
nbc_pft_tuatradeoptions_251217.jpg
05:09
What should Dolphins do with Tua?
nbc_pft_mcdanielsontua_251217.jpg
10:58
McDaniel: ‘Everything is on the table’ at QB
nbc_pft_calebthrowconvo_251217.jpg
05:12
Comparing Williams’ TD pass to “The Catch”
nbc_pft_calebconfidence_251217.jpg
05:23
Williams’ confidence ‘through the roof’
nbc_pft_coachoftheyearconvov2_251217.jpg
07:19
Shanahan ‘in the mix’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_pff_top5qbs_251216.jpg
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
nbc_pff_patsvravens_251216.jpg
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251216.jpg
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
nbc_csu_tuafuture_251216.jpg
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
nbc_pft_nerebound_251216.jpg
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_teammates_251216.jpg
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_kcreidonmahomes_251216.jpg
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
nbc_pft_mahomesupdate_251216.jpg
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
nbc_pft_pitmiareax_251216.jpg
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_pl_plrawsun_251216.jpg
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more