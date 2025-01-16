LIV Golf signs multiyear media deal with Fox Sports

LIV Golf has inked a multiyear agreement with Fox Sports that will begin next month with the league’s first event of the season in Saudi Arabia.

More than half of the league’s schedule will air on Fox or FS1, with some rounds also appearing on FS2 and Fox Business Network. Nearly all of the 210 hours of competition will air live.

This deal, announced a day after Scott O’Neil was introduced as LIV’s new CEO, comes after a previous agreement with The CW that failed to draw a significant audience. LIV will continue to handle all of the production and retain its on-air talent.

In a press release, Brooks Koepka applauded the move as a “huge win for LIV Golf.”

LIV’s first four tournaments are overseas, with the first domestic stop in Miami a week before the Masters. The league’s final three tournaments will also compete directly with the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs in August.