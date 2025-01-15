LIV Golf officially unveils Scott O’Neil as next CEO; Greg Norman to remain involved

Scott O’Neil was officially named the new CEO of LIV Golf on Wednesday, marking a new chapter for the Saudi-backed league and ending Greg Norman’s three-year run at the helm.

Norman will remain with LIV in an unnamed capacity, the organization said. He said he is “excited to pass the baton of day-to-day management and continue to help do what I can to grow LIV Golf.”

O’Neil arrives at LIV after serving as CEO of Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which included him overseeing sports properties such as the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

“What LIV Golf has achieved in just three years is remarkable – the game has been infused with a long-overdue bolt of energy and innovation with the team model, player have increased freedom and rights, fans are getting the access they have always wanted, and the game has been brought to new markets that have been desperate for elite golf for decades,” O’Neil said in a statement.

“There has never been a better time to unlock real financial investment, bring team golf and innovation to the forefront, drastically lower the fan age demographic, and put fan experience and fun at the center of everything we do. LIV Golf represents the future of the sport and will ensure the future of the golf ecosystem for years to come.”

O’Neil’s addition comes at a crucial time for LIV, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund continues to negotiate with the PGA Tour to finalize an agreement that was first reached in June 2023.

Headlined by Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, LIV’s fourth season begins next month in Saudi Arabia.