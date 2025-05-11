 Skip navigation
Thumbnail
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thumbnail
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Kansas

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

May 11, 2025 06:39 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
imsa_laguna_seca.jpg
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
53
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_pl_lowedown_250511.jpg
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
nbc_imsa_mustanglagunahl_250511.jpg
16:41
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_update_250511.jpg
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250511.jpg
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
GettyImages-2213964303_copy.jpg
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_imsa_lamboraces_250511.jpg
13:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Laguna Seca
nbc_pl_nunostory_250511.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno
nbc_pl_livars_250511.jpg
13:51
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250511.jpg
02:26
Howard: Liverpool fans booing TAA are ‘classless’
oly_atw4x100_250511.jpg
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title
nbc_pl_arsredcard1_250511.jpg
01:30
Merino sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250511.jpg
01:41
Merino makes it 2-2 for Arsenal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250511.jpg
55
Martinelli gives Arsenal hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250511.jpg
01:24
Diaz doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250511.jpg
01:03
Gakpo heads Liverpool 1-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_muvwhuhl_250511.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. West Ham MWK 36
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250511.jpg
01:39
Arsenal give Liverpool guard of honor at Anfield
nbc_pl_nflei_250511.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Forest v. Leicester Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_totcp_250511.jpg
11:53
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 36