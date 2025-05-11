Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Kansas
Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
May 11, 2025 06:39 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Related Videos
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Latest Clips
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
53
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
16:41
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Laguna Seca
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
13:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Laguna Seca
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno
13:51
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
02:26
Howard: Liverpool fans booing TAA are ‘classless’
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title
01:30
Merino sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
01:41
Merino makes it 2-2 for Arsenal against Liverpool
55
Martinelli gives Arsenal hope against Liverpool
01:24
Diaz doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal
01:03
Gakpo heads Liverpool 1-0 in front of Arsenal
10:22
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. West Ham MWK 36
01:39
Arsenal give Liverpool guard of honor at Anfield
10:57
Extended HLs: Forest v. Leicester Matchweek 36
11:53
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 36
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue