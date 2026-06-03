Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 3

The Orioles (29-32) and the Red Sox (25-34) continue their three-game series tonight at Fenway Park with Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA) set to take on Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61).

Baltimore took the series opener last night, 4-2. Pete Alonso and Coby Mayo each went deep for the Orioles who have now won three straight and are 7-3 in their last ten games. After a dreadful start to the season, Alonso all of a sudden has 12 home runs and is hitting .241 in his first season in Baltimore. The Sox managed just five hits against Orioles’ pitchers with Shane Baz allowing just two runs and four hits over seven innings to earn his third win of the season. Connelly Early took the loss for the Sox, allowing all four Baltimore runs over just 5.1 innings. Boston is now 9-20 at Fenway Park this season.

Alonso is not the only Oriole swinging a hot bat of late. Colton Cowser (.364 AVG, 1.098 OPS), Samuel Basallo (.304 AVG, 1.053 OPS), and Coby Mayo (.333 AVG, 1.012 OPS) have all delivered over the last ten games. Boston’s offense continues to labor. Last night was the 17th time this season the Sox have scored two or fewer runs in a game this season.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Baltimore’s Chris Bassitt (4–3, 5.06 ERA) against Boston’s Payton Tolle (2–2, 2.61 ERA). Bassitt has been inconsistent on his good days while the rookie Tolle has been one of Boston’s few bright spots, never allowing more than three earned runs and allowing even that many just twice in his seven starts.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles vs. Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, MASN, NESN

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The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (+129), Boston Red Sox (-156)

Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-158), Red Sox -1.5 (+131)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Red Sox for June 3

Orioles: Chris Bassitt

Season Totals: 53.1 IP, 4-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36K, 20 BB

Chris Bassitt Season Totals: 53.1 IP, 4-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36K, 20 BB Red Sox: Payton Tolle

Season Totals: 41.1 IP, 2-2, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 46K, 11 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Red Sox

Coby Mayo - 9-26 (3 BB, .433 OBP) over his last 8 GP

- 9-26 (3 BB, .433 OBP) over his last 8 GP Colton Cowser - 8-for-30 (.682 SLG) over his last 13 GP

- 8-for-30 (.682 SLG) over his last 13 GP Samuel Basallo - 3 HR in last 11 GP (.696 SLG)

- 3 HR in last 11 GP (.696 SLG) Jarren Duran has hit in 9 straight games (14-41)

has hit in 9 straight games (14-41) Ceddanne Rafaela is 10-36 over his last 8 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles and Red Sox

The Orioles are 29-32 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 24-35 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 34 times in Baltimore’s 61 games this season (34-25-2)

The OVER has cashed 27 times in Boston’s 59 games this season (27-30-2)

Murakami's injury a 'big blow' to White Sox lineup Eric Samulski outlines the impact of Munetaka Murakami's injury to the Chicago White Sox due to his breakout rookie season and who steps up while Murakami is out.

Expert picks & predictions: Orioles and Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 9.0

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