 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka outduels Shane Lowry to win second title of the season at Truist Championship
Syndication: Desert Sun
Defending champion Alexander Zverev advances at Italian Open
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson scores dominating NASCAR Cup victory at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka outduels Shane Lowry to win second title of the season at Truist Championship
Syndication: Desert Sun
Defending champion Alexander Zverev advances at Italian Open
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson scores dominating NASCAR Cup victory at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Fox chips in to win Myrtle Beach Classic, grab final PGA Championship spot

  
Published May 11, 2025 06:41 PM

And the last spot in the 107th PGA Championship goes to…. Ryan Fox.

The 38-year-old Kiwi chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday at the OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic. He’ll now head to Quail Hollow Club as the final entrant in the 156-player field.

This will be Fox’s seventh career PGA start and fourth straight. He’s made five of his six previous cuts in the championship with his best finish coming two years ago when he tied for 23rd at Oak Hill.

Hughes was on the cusp of winning in regulation, but he missed a 10-footer for par at the Dunes Club’s par-4 finishing hole to fall into a playoff with Fox and Higgs. On the second go around No. 18, Fox yanked his drive left into the trees and then missed the green just long, setting up a 50-foot chip, which he converted.

Fox had won 17 times worldwide, including four times on the DP World Tour, before notching his maiden PGA Tour title on Sunday.