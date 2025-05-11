Ryan Fox chips in to win Myrtle Beach Classic, grab final PGA Championship spot

And the last spot in the 107th PGA Championship goes to…. Ryan Fox.

The 38-year-old Kiwi chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday at the OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic. He’ll now head to Quail Hollow Club as the final entrant in the 156-player field.

This will be Fox’s seventh career PGA start and fourth straight. He’s made five of his six previous cuts in the championship with his best finish coming two years ago when he tied for 23rd at Oak Hill.

Hughes was on the cusp of winning in regulation, but he missed a 10-footer for par at the Dunes Club’s par-4 finishing hole to fall into a playoff with Fox and Higgs. On the second go around No. 18, Fox yanked his drive left into the trees and then missed the green just long, setting up a 50-foot chip, which he converted.

CHIP-IN FOR THE WIN! 😱 🏆

@RyanFoxGolfer steals his first TOUR title in dramatic fashion @MyrtleBeachCl! pic.twitter.com/4ILEwU4W40 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2025

Fox had won 17 times worldwide, including four times on the DP World Tour, before notching his maiden PGA Tour title on Sunday.