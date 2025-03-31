LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Format, how to watch, field and prize money
The LPGA switches formats for its next event, the T-Mobile Match Play. Here’s some need-to-know information:
When and where is the T-Mobile Match Play?
Wednesday through Sunday, April 2-6, at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.
What is the format for the T-Mobile Match Play?
This will be the fifth edition of the tournament. After switching to a new format last year — in which stroke play, multiple cuts and match play were included — the event will return to a pool-based start.
There will be a field of 64 players with 16 groups of four. The four players in each group will play each other over three days with the player owning the best head-to-head record advancing to the knock-out rounds (playoffs determined by sudden-death stroke play).
Sixteen players will compete in a bracket-style format with the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, and the semifinals and final on Sunday.
How to watch the T-Mobile Match Play
(All times EDT; stream links added when available)
April 2
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
April 3
- 6-7PM: NBC Sports App
- 7-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
April 4
- 6-7PM: NBC Sports App
- 7-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
April 5
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
April 6
- 1:30-3:30PM: NBC Sports App
- 6-6:30PM: NBC Sports App
- 6:30-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Who is in the field at the T-Mobile Match Play?
Pool groups are still to be determined by the LPGA. Click here for a look at the players entered.
What is the T-Mobile Match Play purse and prize money?
The purse is $2 million with $300,000 going to the winner.
Who won the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play?
Korda survived through the stroke-play stages to advance to the match-play, knock-out rounds. She then beat Angel Yin, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals; Narin An, 4 and 3, in the semis; and Leona Maguire, 4 and 3, in the final.
It marked Korda’s fourth consecutive win of the 2024 season.