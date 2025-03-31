LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Format, how to watch, field and prize money

The LPGA switches formats for its next event, the T-Mobile Match Play. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the T-Mobile Match Play?

Wednesday through Sunday, April 2-6, at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is the format for the T-Mobile Match Play?

This will be the fifth edition of the tournament. After switching to a new format last year — in which stroke play, multiple cuts and match play were included — the event will return to a pool-based start.

There will be a field of 64 players with 16 groups of four. The four players in each group will play each other over three days with the player owning the best head-to-head record advancing to the knock-out rounds (playoffs determined by sudden-death stroke play).

Sixteen players will compete in a bracket-style format with the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, and the semifinals and final on Sunday.

How to watch the T-Mobile Match Play

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

April 2



6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 3



6-7PM: NBC Sports App

7-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 4



6-7PM: NBC Sports App

7-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 5



6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 6



1:30-3:30PM: NBC Sports App

6-6:30PM: NBC Sports App

6:30-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Who is in the field at the T-Mobile Match Play?

Pool groups are still to be determined by the LPGA. Click here for a look at the players entered.

What is the T-Mobile Match Play purse and prize money?

The purse is $2 million with $300,000 going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play?

Korda survived through the stroke-play stages to advance to the match-play, knock-out rounds. She then beat Angel Yin, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals; Narin An, 4 and 3, in the semis; and Leona Maguire, 4 and 3, in the final.

It marked Korda’s fourth consecutive win of the 2024 season.