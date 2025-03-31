 Skip navigation
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Rockies at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31
scenic_masters2023.jpg
Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week and Augusta National Women's Amateur
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers
Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31

nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
Yankees 'torpedo-barrel' bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
Duke 'hungry for more' entering Final Four
thursdaygames.jpg
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Rockies at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31
scenic_masters2023.jpg
Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week and Augusta National Women’s Amateur
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers
Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31

nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
thursdaygames.jpg
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Format, how to watch, field and prize money

  
Published March 31, 2025 10:00 AM

The LPGA switches formats for its next event, the T-Mobile Match Play. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the T-Mobile Match Play?

Wednesday through Sunday, April 2-6, at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is the format for the T-Mobile Match Play?

This will be the fifth edition of the tournament. After switching to a new format last year — in which stroke play, multiple cuts and match play were included — the event will return to a pool-based start.

There will be a field of 64 players with 16 groups of four. The four players in each group will play each other over three days with the player owning the best head-to-head record advancing to the knock-out rounds (playoffs determined by sudden-death stroke play).

Sixteen players will compete in a bracket-style format with the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, and the semifinals and final on Sunday.

How to watch the T-Mobile Match Play

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

April 2

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 3

  • 6-7PM: NBC Sports App
  • 7-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 4

  • 6-7PM: NBC Sports App
  • 7-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 5

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

April 6

  • 1:30-3:30PM: NBC Sports App
  • 6-6:30PM: NBC Sports App
  • 6:30-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

This week’s TV times: PGA Tour, Augusta National Women’s Amateur and more

Who is in the field at the T-Mobile Match Play?

Pool groups are still to be determined by the LPGA. Click here for a look at the players entered.

What is the T-Mobile Match Play purse and prize money?

The purse is $2 million with $300,000 going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play?

Korda survived through the stroke-play stages to advance to the match-play, knock-out rounds. She then beat Angel Yin, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals; Narin An, 4 and 3, in the semis; and Leona Maguire, 4 and 3, in the final.

It marked Korda’s fourth consecutive win of the 2024 season.