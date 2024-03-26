New format explained for LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek

While the PGA Tour ditched its match-play event, the LPGA will continue with its version this season — but with a new format.

Now known as the T-Mobile Match Play, the event will take place again at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 3-7.

But instead of 64 players going head-to-head or, as they’ve done in recent years, using pool play to determine who would advance to the knock-out stage, an element of stroke play will be employed.

Here’s how it will work:



96 players will compete over 36 holes of stroke play, Wednesday and Thursday;

A cut will be made to the low 65 players and ties;

The remaining players will compete over 18 holes of stroke play on Friday with the top 8 (using aggregate scoring over three rounds) qualifying for match play (a playoff will be used to break ties);

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will take place Saturday;

An 18-hole championship match will take place Sunday, preceded by a nine-hole charity match featuring NFL stars.

The $2 million event will be the final LPGA tournament before the season’s first major, The Chevron Championship, takes place, April 18-21, following a bye week.

Golf Channel and Peacock will air coverage of the T-Mobile Match Play all five days, beginning April 3 at 6 p.m. EDT.