Jonathan Toews is signing with the Winnipeg Jets as he embarks on an NHL comeback

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jonathan Toews is going home to sign with the Winnipeg Jets as he attempts to make an NHL comeback after a two-year absence.

The team announced the news on social media. Toews most recently played a game in the league on April 13, 2023.

The Winnipeg native is expected to sign a one-year deal with his hometown team. The contract cannot be registered until July 1.

Toews, now 37, spent his first 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and captained them to the Stanley Cup three times. Toews joining the Jets fills a void while captain Adam Lowry misses the start of next season recovering from hip surgery.