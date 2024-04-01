Valero Texas Open, T-Mobile Match Play: How to watch PGA Tour, LPGA events
Published April 1, 2024 09:02 AM
The PGA Tour is competing in its final event before the Masters, while the LPGA is contesting it’s annual match-play tournament (with a new format).
Here’s how to watch this week’s Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio and the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, as well as other events around the golf world (click here for more information on the Augusta National Women’s Amateur).
Wednesday
- 1:30-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1 (ANGC)
- 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1 (LPGA)
Thursday
- 10:30AM-1:30PM (GC): Club Car Championship at The Landings, Round 1 (KFT)
- 1:30-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2 (ANGC)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Valero Texas Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
- 6-7PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2 (LPGA)
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2 (LPGA)
Friday
- 10:30AM-1:30PM (GC): Club Car Championship at The Landings, Round 2 (KFT)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Valero Texas Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
- 5-7PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, Round 3 (LPGA)
- 7-8PM (GC/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, Round 3 (LPGA)
Saturday
- Noon-3:30PM (NBC/Peacock): Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round (ANGC)
- 1-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): Valero Texas Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valero Texas Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3:30-6PM (GC): Club Car Championship at The Landings, Round 3 (KFT)
- 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals (LPGA)
Sunday
- 8AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (ANGC)
- 1-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): Valero Texas Open, final round (PGA Tour)
- 2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valero Texas Open, final round (PGA Tour)
- 2:30-6PM (GC): Club Car Championship at The Landings, final round (KFT)
- 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): T-Mobile Match Play, finals (LPGA)