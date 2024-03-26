Field, format and how to watch the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 4 in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, on Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 6.

The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, with no playoff tiebreaker.

Golf Channel will showcase coverage of the first two rounds at Champions Retreat, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. EDT each day. After a day of practice at Augusta National on Friday, open to all Augusta National Women’s Amateur participants, the conclusion will take place on Saturday. NBC will air live action, beginning at noon ET.

Here's how the field was determined:

Augusta National Women’s Amateur qualifying criteria

1. Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion

2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion

3. Reigning Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion

5. Reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion

6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion

7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion

8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the last five years

9. The 30 highest ranked players from the United States of America based on the prior year’s (2022) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified

10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year’s (2022) final Women’s World Amateur Ranking

11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Committee