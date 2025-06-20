Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the list of dazzling options for week of June 23

Hello and welcome to the 13th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

Someone on the Dodgers is likely to make two starts, or two bulk appearances next week, but as of now your guess is as good as mine as to who that is going to be. That two-start week would be at the Rockies and at the Royals, so if we had word on who it is we would most definitely want to be looking their way for fantasy purposes. The expectation had been that Emmet Sheehan would stick around in the club’s starting rotation to make that start on Tuesday, that was before he was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. It’s possible there’s a random injured list move between now and then that will give the Dodgers the option to bring him back, but that’s difficult to count on. Ben Casparius would also look nice in that role, though I expect that he’ll follow Shohei Ohtani on Sunday instead. We’ll track this one through the weekend and let you know how we think it will ultimately play out. In the meantime, I’d grab Sheehan in deeper leagues and hope that he gets the call.

Thanks to the rain out and doubleheader against the Tigers this week, it doesn’t look like anyone on the Pirates will line up for two starts next week. They’ll need to promote someone to take the ball on Monday against the Brewers in Milwaukee – perhaps Bubba Chandler finally – though it would just be a spot start with the rest of the five hurlers currently in the rotation finishing out the week.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of June 23.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, June 20, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, LHP (vs. Athletics, vs. Twins)

Tarik Skubal has followed up his Cy Young award-winning season by being even better through his first 15 starts during the 2025 campaign – going 8-2 with a minuscule 2.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a ridiculous 117/12 K/BB ratio across 96 innings. That’s absolutely elite production. Now he gets two matchups on the week against struggling offenses and both are in the spacious confines of Comerica Park. Not only is Skubal an automatic start in all leagues, he’s probably the top overall option on the board for the upcoming week.

Framber Valdez, Astros, LHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Cubs)

Valdez has been as good as ever through his first 15 starts on the season, going 8-4 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 99/33 K/BB ratio over 96 innings. He gets a pair of very challenging matchups this week against two strong teams that have hit left-handed pitching extremely well this season, but Valdez is such a workhorse that fantasy managers shouldn’t shy away from a little competition. Maybe his overall upside is muted slightly due to the matchups, but he’s still an easy start in all formats.

Kris Bubic, Royals, LHP (vs. Rays, vs. Dodgers)

Bubic has pitched like a true fantasy ace through his first 14 starts on the year, going 6-4 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and an 88/27 K/BB ratio over 85 innings. He has struggled a bit recently, at least by his standards, giving up eight runs on 15 hits over 9 2/3 innings his last two trips to the mound. Pitching at home twice during the upcoming week should be the elixir that he needs to get back on track, even with a tough matchup against the Dodgers to finish the week out. Fantasy managers shouldn’t penalize the 27-year-old southpaw for a pair of rough outings and should continue to start him with confidence for his upcoming two-start week.

Bryan Woo, Mariners, RHP (@ Twins, @ Rangers)

The only knock on Woo coming into the season was his injury history, as most fantasy prognosticators didn’t believe he would be able to avoid the injured list for the majority of the season. So far he has, and he has been absolutely brilliant – posting a 3.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 78/14 K/BB ratio across 89 1/3 innings. As long as he continues to stay healthy and take the mound, he should continue to be an every week start in all fantasy formats.

Luis Castillo, Mariners, RHP (@ Twins, @ Rangers)

Castillo has once again been a solidifying force in the middle of a Mariners’ rotation that has been decimated by injuries this season. He has pitched well through his first 15 starts, registering a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 72/28 K/BB ratio over 85 1/3 innings. Unfortunately, with the M’s offense backing him, that has only led to four victories. He gets a pair of decent matchups on the road this week and should hopefully be able to notch that elusive fifth victory while his decline in strikeout rate should be mitigated by him taking the ball twice. Castillo should be started in all leagues.

Decent Plays

Shane Smith (vs. Diamondbacks, vs. Giants)

The 25-year-old rookie right-hander has exceeded all expectations through his first 14 starts in the big leagues, compiling a stellar 2.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 66/30 K/BB ratio over 72 2/3 innings. He’s always going to be held back in the wins department pitching for the White Sox, but the rest of the production across the board has been stellar for fantasy purposes. The only thing keeping Smith from being a strong play this week is the matchups. The Diamondbacks have been the best team in baseball against right-handed pitching and the Giants just picked up Rafael Devers to improve their offense there as well. You can expect decent ratios and something close to double digits in strikeouts, but I would be surprised if Smith wound up winning a game this week. That still makes him an easy start in 15-teamers and I wouldn’t hesitate to use him in 12’s either if I didn’t have better alternatives.

Bailey Ober, Twins, RHP (vs. Mariners, @ Tigers)

Ober has really struggled since the calendar flipped to June, posting an 8.31 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 12/7 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings in his last three starts. Yikes. That has taken his season-long ERA from 3.48 to 4.54 in one fell swoop. Not ideal. There haven’t been any rumblings about any sort of injury that has been hampering him, but it’s fair for fantasy managers to be dissuaded by his performance in his last three outings. I think in 15-teamers I still trot him out there and hope that he can gain back some of those ratios that he has lost recently, but I completely understand if you want to sit this one out and see him get right before rolling him out there.

Chris Paddack, Twins, RHP (vs. Mariners, @ Tigers)

Paddack has been exceptional for most of the season, but has had two absolute garbage outings that have destroyed his season-long numbers. One of those was an eight-run, 12-hit debacle against the Astros two weeks ago. He then struggled his last time out, giving up four runs over five frames in a victory over the Reds. I’d like to think that Paddack has shown enough this season for fantasy managers to trust him for this upcoming two-start week, but some may be swayed by his recent poor performance. I’m going to keep rolling with him in 15-teamers, though I’d consider swapping him out in 12’s if I had viable alternatives.

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Nationals)

While his overall numbers on the season look terrible on the surface, Kochanowicz has done some nice things recently. He has given up just two runs in each of his last two starts and racked up a season-high eight strikeouts his last time out against a tough Yankees’ offense in New York. Now he gets to come back home for a pair of starts against the Red Sox and Nationals, each of which rank in the middle of the pack against right-handed pitching this season. He also gets positive pitching matchups on the other side, taking on Walker Buehler and Mitchell Parker. If you’re trying to stream for wins and strikeouts without completely blowing up your ratios, Kochanowicz looks like a surprisingly good option for the upcoming week.

Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees, LHP (@ Reds, vs. Athletics)

The 33-year-old southpaw has excelled in whatever role the Yankees have deployed him in this season, registering a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 49/17 K/BB ratio over 55 1/3 innings in 16 appearances (eight starts). Those numbers are skewed by one horrible outing against the Red Sox where he gave up eight runs in four frames, but Yarbrough has recovered since and pitched well each of his last two times out. A matchup against the Reds in Cincinnati isn’t ideal, but it’s also not as scary as it would have been in years past. He looks like a strong bet to challenge for a victory this week, while the strikeouts should be there based on the volume of his two starts. I’d be comfortable using him in both 15 and 12-team formats this week.

Patrick Corbin, Rangers, LHP (@ Orioles, vs. Mariners)

As long as your expectations are low and you know what you’re getting from Corbin, there’s no reason that he can’t be a viable streaming option in deeper leagues. He’s unlikely to crush your ratios, should pick up at least a couple of strikeouts and will give you a shot at a victory most nights when he takes the ball. If that’s enough for him to sound appealing to you, go ahead and take a shot.

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, RHP (@ Guardians, @ Red Sox)

Fantasy managers who have been anxiously awaiting Scherzer’s return should finally be treated to a two-start week. Whether or not that will lead to any fantasy goodness remains to be seen. In the past, we have seen Scherzer pile up strikeouts whenever he has been able to take the mound, and I expect that to continue this week. He’s also a massive injury risk though, and it’s possible that he lasts just a couple of innings in that first start before being shut down again with his ongoing thumb injuries. It’s a high-risk, high-reward type of play, and one that I would be comfortable making if I needed to make up ground in wins and strikeouts and was searching for a potential impact arm.

At Your Own Risk

Luis Severino, Athletics, RHP (@ Tigers, @ Yankees)

Severino hasn’t pitched very well through his first 16 starts with the Athletics, going 2-7 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 66/30 K/BB ratio over 95 2/3 innings. If he isn’t going to win many games and isn’t going to help out much in the strikeout department, the only reason you would want to be streaming him for a two-start week is if the matchups were in your favor. Having to go to the Tigers and to the Yankees is about the polar opposite of that. I get that he has looked good in his last two starts, but I think trying to roll him here would be playing with fire. You’d be putting your ratios at risk unnecessarily with very little payoff potential in terms of wins and strikeouts.

Trevor Rogers, Orioles, LHP (vs. Rangers, vs. Rays)

In his first two starts for the Orioles this season, we have seen the good and the bad from Trevor Rogers. In his first start, he spun six innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. His last time out, he couldn’t hold an 8-0 lead against the Rays in Tampa Bay and gave up three runs on five hits in just 2 1/3 innings of work. That’s what you can expect from Rogers, extreme inconsistency with no real bearing on his matchup. If you’re absolutely desperate in wins and strikeouts and don’t care to protect your ratios, you could take a swing here and hope that you come out on the right side of variance. Otherwise, I would be staying away.

Walker Buehler, Red Sox, RHP (@ Angels, vs. Blue Jays)

Walker Buehler’s first season with the Red Sox hasn’t quite gone according to plan. The 30-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 5.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and a 53/22 K/BB ratio over 59 innings through his first 12 starts and is coming off of a particularly rough beating in which he gave up eight runs over 3 1/3 innings against the Mariners. On paper, the matchups are actually decent, as the Angels and Jays have both struggled against right-handed pitching, the problem is that Buehler has given us no good reason to trust him. Maybe you could try it in 15-teamers if you need strikeouts and can handle the potential ratio damage, aside from that though I would steer clear.

Logan Allen, Guardians, LHP (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Cardinals)

The 26-year-old southpaw has been pretty unremarkable through his first 14 appearances (13 starts) on the season, posting a 4.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 50/30 K/BB ratio over 66 1/3 innings. At first glance, you may think that the Blue Jays and Cardinals don’t represent a major challenge for him, but both teams are ranked in the top 10 against opposing southpaws this season and I could see Allen struggling in both matchups. He’s already going to be a drain on your WHIP and doesn’t deliver much in the strikeout department. I’m just having a hard time seeing the upside of trying to use him as a streaming option for this two-start week. I’d stay away.

Taj Bradley, Rays, RHP (@ Royals, @ Orioles)

I’m having a very difficult time trying to find reasons to recommend Bradley this week. He has been absolutely destroyed in two of his last three outings, including a six-run disaster over 1 1/3 innings against the Orioles his last time out. The matchup against the Royals in Kansas City is intriguing, but then he’ll need to dance with the O’s again in Baltimore and that’s seemingly asking for trouble. If strikeouts are your biggest concern, you can go ahead and roll the dice. I’ll try to find myself some better options that carry less risk of impending doom.

National League

Strong Plays

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, LHP (@ White Sox, vs. Marlins)

Regardless of performance, most pitchers would rank near the top of the list with matchups against the White Sox and Marlins in the same week. It doesn’t get much better than that. While he hasn’t pitched well overall on the season, the 32-year-old southpaw has pitched well over his last three starts, registering a 2.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 12/4 K/BB ratio across 16 innings of work. He should be started in 100% of leagues without question and is someone that I would be looking to actively acquire and stream in shallower formats where he may still be hanging around on the waiver wire.

Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves, RHP (@ Mets, vs. Phillies)

The only place that Schwellenbach has struggled his season is in the wins department, with only five victories through his first 15 starts. The rest of his numbers have been outstanding, with a 3.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 92/16 K/BB ratio across 96 2/3 innings of work. He should be treated as an automatic start every week for fantasy managers, especially when he’s toeing the slab twice. I get that it’s two tough matchups against divisional opponents, but there’s no reason that you should ever consider benching Schwellenbach in this spot. Fire away.

Chris Sale, Braves, LHP (@ Mets, vs. Phillies)

The 36-year-old southpaw has done nothing but dominant since putting on a Braves’ unform and that has continued through his first 15 starts this season – registering a minuscule 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 114/26 K/BB ratio over his first 89 1/3 innings. Like teammate Spencer Schwellenbach above, I get that the Mets and Phillies aren’t the best possible matchups, but they aren’t any legitimate reason to try to get cute and sit one of the best pitchers in baseball for a two-start week. He should be started with full confidence for the upcoming week.

Chad Patrick, Brewers, RHP (vs. Pirates, vs. Rockies)

This one probably takes a leap of faith to consider Patrick as a strong option for the upcoming week, but just hear me out here. He was supposed to line up for two starts this week, but a rainout on Wednesday cost him his second start. Fantasy managers will gladly take that though, as he now lines up for one of the best possible two-steps that we can get – battling the Pirates and the Rockies and drawing both starts at home. While he has struggled in each of his last two starts, he still owns a solid 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 76/26 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings on the season. The K’s should be there, even if the results aren’t, as Patrick has punched out five or more batters in each of his last six starts. He looks like a strong bet to post double-digit strikeouts on the week with a good shot at snagging a victory in one of those starts as well while presenting minimal ratio risk. He checks every box to be considered a strong start and should be started in all formats regardless of size this week.

Clay Holmes, Mets, RHP (vs. Braves, @ Pirates)

While Mets’ fans have been frustrated with Holmes at times this season, the right-hander has been terrific in his move to the team’s starting rotation this season – compiling a 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 73/31 K/BB ratio over 83 innings. He has given up four earned runs or fewer in each of his 15 starts on the season and has allowed more than three runs only twice. That type of consistency makes a blowup unlikely in that first matchup against the Braves and he gets to finish the week with a terrific matchup against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Holmes makes for a strong option in all formats.

Ranger Suárez, Phillies, LHP (@ Astros, @ Braves)

We have seen Suárez revert back to full domination mode through his first nine starts this season, going 6-1 with a scintillating 2.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 52/14 K/BB ratio over 57 1/3 innings. I get that the Astros have been the best offense in baseball against left-handed pitching this season, but with as well as Suárez is throwing the ball at the moment, he should be an automatic start in all fantasy leagues each and every week – especially when he’s lined up to pitch twice. Don’t let the opponent scare you away, make sure to get him in your lineups next week.

Decent Plays

Justin Verlander, Giants, RHP (vs. Marlins, @ White Sox)

If you know anything about me, you know how badly I wanted to move Verlander up here to the strong plays section. Through some fault of his own, and some fault of the Giants’ bullpen, the 42-year-old hurler is winless through his first 11 starts with the Giants. He looked sharp in his return from the injured list though, racking up six strikeouts while allowing three earned runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Guardians. He now lines up for the dream two-step, getting to battle the weak offenses of the Marlins and the White Sox in the same week. If you have him rostered, you have to start him for these two starts, as the situation will never line up better for him. If he can’t excel here and can’t pick up a victory against these opponents, then his chances of salvaging any fantasy value this season are likely finished. Use him in all leagues this week.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, RHP (@ Cardinals, @ Astros)

For the most part, Taillon has been the model of consistency for the Cubs this season. He has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in 12 of his first 15 starts and holds a solid 3.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 67/17 K/BB ratio over 86 2/3 innings on the season. It’s impressive that he has kept the ratios in line while surrendering a National League-leading 18 home runs. The matchups play in his favor this week and his limitations in strikeouts are alleviated with the volume of pitching twice. I think he makes for a solid option in both 12 and 15-team leagues.

Nick Lodolo, Reds, LHP (vs. Yankees, vs. Padres)

Lodolo has done a nice job through his first 15 starts on the season, registering a 3.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 74/18 K/BB ratio over his first 85 frames. He has had two disaster outings against the Nationals and Guardians where he gave up six runs in each, but aside from that he has been a major mixed league asset this season. The only pause I have this week is the matchups. The Yankees have been the second best offense in baseball against southpaws this season, though they have struggled of late. If he can get through that first start without issue, the table is set for him to have a very strong week. I’d start him in 15-teamers without hesitation and would probably roll him out there in most 12’s as well.

Cal Quantrill, Marlins, RHP (@ Giants, @ Diamondbacks)

We thought that we would be getting two starts from Quantrill this past week, but after a hamstring issue forced him out of his first start in the fifth inning, he got pushed back an extra day and here we are again. The 30-year-old hurler has quietly allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts, posting a 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 32/9 K/BB ratio over 36 2/3 innings during that stretch. Is that elite production? Obviously not. But it can be useable in 15 team leagues, especially during weeks in which he pitches twice. The Diamondbacks murder right-handed pitching, so that matchup to finish the week is a bit terrifying, though I’m fine with the first start against the Giants in San Francisco. It all comes down to risk tolerance and how badly you need the extra starts. I could see myself using Quantrill once again in 15-teamers for the upcoming week.

Stephen Kolek, Padres, RHP (vs. Nationals, @ Reds)

Kolek has done a surprisingly nice job through his first nine starts with the Padres this season, posting a 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 37/19 K/BB ratio across 52 2/3 innings of work. Strikeouts have never been his game, but that issue is muted by the volume he’ll get from starting twice during the upcoming week. He’s a threat to earn a victory every time he takes the mound with the Padres’ offense backing him, which makes him a viable streaming option in deeper leagues.

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, LHP (vs. Cubs, @ Guardians)

Matthew Liberatore has impressed through his first 14 starts with the Cardinals this season, posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 66/11 K/BB ratio across 79 1/3 innings. After a couple of brutal outings to start the month of June, he bounced back nicely with a strong start in a victory over the White Sox his last time out. The matchup against the Cubs to start the week isn’t ideal, but at least it’s at home instead of at Wrigley Field. No one should be scared of streaming left-handers against the Guardians, even with Davd Fry added to their lineup. Liberatore looks like a good start in 15-team leagues and I’d be fine rolling him out there in 12’s as well if I struggled to find viable alternatives.

Erick Fedde, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Cubs, @ Guardians)

It continues to astound me that Fedde doesn’t get more love from fantasy managers, especially in weeks where he’s lined up to pitch twice. He has pitched to a respectable 3.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 84 innings through his first 15 starts, and while his strikeout rate is obviously low, he can get there with volume over two starts on any given week. The one place he has been lacking is wins – with just three on the season despite him routinely working deep into ballgames. If you’re looking for viable arms to stream that are readily available on the waiver wire most weeks, look no further.

At Your Own Risk

Ben Brown, Cubs, RHP (@ Cardinals, @ Astros)

While Brown has flashed his tantalizing upside at times this season, he has mixed in too many disasters to be trusted on most weeks. Overall, he sports a troublesome 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and an 88/25 K/BB ratio over 74 1/3 innings in his first 15 appearances (13 starts). The matchups aren’t terrible, as the Cardinals’ offense has been coming back to earth following their hot start to the season and the Astros have had a tough time with right-handers with Yordan Alvarez sidelined. With his strikeout upside, if you squint hard enough, you can make a case for him being a decent option in 15-team formats. I’d still stay away in 12’s though.

Germán Márquez, Rockies, RHP (vs. Dodgers, @ Brewers)

While he turns in the occasional strong start when fantasy managers least expect it, I simply can’t recommend Márquez for a two-start week that includes a matchup against the Dodgers at Coors Field. I just can’t do it. That’s not even taking into account his horrifying 6.11 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 50/24 K/BB ratio over 73 2/3 innings on the season. Just say no.

Paul Blackburn, Mets, RHP (vs. Braves, @ Pirates)

The injuries to Kodai Senga and Tylor Megil have opened the door for Blackburn to gain some stability in the Mets’ rotation, but so far the 31-year-old right-hander has been unable to take advantage. He sports a miserable 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and an 8/4 K/BB ratio across 13 innings through his first four appearances (two starts) on the season and was hit especially hard by the Braves his last time out. Unfortunately, it’s those same Braves that he’ll tangle with to open this week before finishing with a softer matchup against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. While Blackburn could have success here, we haven’t seen anything this season to suggest it and he has hasn’t thrown more than 77 pitches in any start with the Mets this season. I’d pass on this one.