Ludvig Åberg, Madelene Sagstrom to team up as Grant Thornton field finalized

The 16-team field for the Grant Thornton Invitational was finalized and announced Wednesday.

The mixed team event will take place Dec. 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and essentially replaces the QBE Shootout, which held its 34th edition last year.

Six teams had already been announced, but the remaining 10 teams are highlighted by the Swedish duo of Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagstrom. Åberg’s caddie, Jack Clarke, is Sagstrom’s fiancé.

Here is a look at the field, which will compete for a $4 million purse:

Previously announced



Sahith Theegala-Rose Zhang

Rickie Fowler-Lexi Thompson

Tony Finau-Nelly Korda

Jason Day-Lydia Ko

Corey Conners-Brooke Henderson

Joel Dahmen-Lilia Vu

Announced Wednesday



Justin Rose-Charley Hull

Denny McCarthy-Megan Khang

Harris English-Celine Boutier

Billy Horschel-Andrea Lee

Russell Henley-Mel Reid

Tom Hoge-Cheyenne Knight

Ludvig Åberg-Madelene Sagstrom

Cameron Champ-Allisen Corpuz

Nick Taylor-Ruoning Yin

Lucas Glover-Leona Maguire

The last time the PGA Tour and LPGA combined to host a mixed team event was JCPenney Classic.

