Ludvig Åberg, Madelene Sagstrom to team up as Grant Thornton field finalized
Published October 25, 2023 09:03 AM
The 16-team field for the Grant Thornton Invitational was finalized and announced Wednesday.
The mixed team event will take place Dec. 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and essentially replaces the QBE Shootout, which held its 34th edition last year.
Six teams had already been announced, but the remaining 10 teams are highlighted by the Swedish duo of Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagstrom. Åberg’s caddie, Jack Clarke, is Sagstrom’s fiancé.
Here is a look at the field, which will compete for a $4 million purse:
Previously announced
- Sahith Theegala-Rose Zhang
- Rickie Fowler-Lexi Thompson
- Tony Finau-Nelly Korda
- Jason Day-Lydia Ko
- Corey Conners-Brooke Henderson
- Joel Dahmen-Lilia Vu
Announced Wednesday
- Justin Rose-Charley Hull
- Denny McCarthy-Megan Khang
- Harris English-Celine Boutier
- Billy Horschel-Andrea Lee
- Russell Henley-Mel Reid
- Tom Hoge-Cheyenne Knight
- Ludvig Åberg-Madelene Sagstrom
- Cameron Champ-Allisen Corpuz
- Nick Taylor-Ruoning Yin
- Lucas Glover-Leona Maguire
The last time the PGA Tour and LPGA combined to host a mixed team event was JCPenney Classic.