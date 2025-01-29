Luke Clanton headlines Ben Hogan Award watch list; has he already won it?

Luke Clanton was among 35 names selected to the first Ben Hogan Award watch list of the year.

But has the Florida State junior already locked up the award?

Let’s discuss:

The Hogan Award is determined by a selection committee and handed out annually to the top college player while considering all competition – college, amateur and pro – since the last Hogan Award was awarded. So, last year’s NCAA Championship marks the first counting event, and results will be considered until this year’s winner is announced on May 19 ahead of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Clanton was T-2 at that NCAA Championship, which helped spark a scorching summer run that included a T-41 at the U.S. Open and three top-10s in PGA Tour events, highlighted by a runner-up at the John Deere Classic. Clanton has since added another second, at the RSM Classic, and was recently T-15 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

While Clanton is firmly entrenched at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, he’s considerably distanced himself as it relates to his WAGR points accrued during the Hogan window:

1. Clanton, 1,503.336 average points

2. Josele Ballester, 1,402.8

3. David Ford, 1,268.757

4. Ian Gilligan, 1,245.434

5. Ben James, 1,233.579

Clanton is further from Ford than Ford is from No. 14 in this exercise, Jack Turner (1,038.244).

Of course, Clanton winning the Hogan has extra meaning. Sure, he would be the second Florida State player in the last five years to receive the honor, but by capturing the award he would also, as it stands, earn a PGA Tour card through PGA Tour University Accelerated, a program that rewards college underclassmen that achieve a number of elite benchmarks. Clanton pushed to 18 of the 20 points he needs with his Farmers made cut, and he’ll go to 19 next Wednesday after he spends a 26th week at No. 1 in WAGR. With a sponsor invite into next week’s WM Phoenix Open, Clanton could clinch a Tour card with a made cut in the desert. If he doesn’t, then either other Tour events or winning the Hogan would be his other pathways.

So, has Clanton already locked all this up?

Ballester, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, certainly has an outside shot, but looking at the numbers, he’s realistically the only guy who can knock off Hot Hand Luke.

Here’s the full Hogan Award watch list, listed in alphabetical order:

Josele Ballester, Arizona State, Sr., Castellon de la Plana, Spain

Adam Bresnu, Odessa, So., Rabat, Morocco

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois, Sr., Dacula, Ga.

Sungyeop Cho, Colorado Christian, So., Yeoju-si, South Korea

Luke Clanton, Florida State, Jr., Hialeah, Fla.

Dominic Clemons, Alabama, Jr., Cambridge, England

Pablo Ereño, UCLA, Sr., Madrid, Spain

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, So., Plano, Texas

David Ford, North Carolina, Sr., Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, So., Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Ian Gilligan, Florida, Sr., Reno, Nev.

Drew Goodman, Oklahoma, Sr., Norman, Okla.

Max Herendeen, Illinois, So., Bellevue, Wash.

Ben James, Virginia, Jr., Milford, Conn.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, So., Chapel Hill, N.C.

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss, Jr., Raleigh, N.C.

Bryan Lee, Virginia, Jr., Fairfax, Va.

Christiaan Maas, Texas, Jr., Pretoria, South Africa

Ashton McCullouch, Michigan State, Sr., Kingston, Ontario

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame, So., Noblesville, Ind.

Omar Morales, UCLA, Sr., Puebla, Mexico

Tommy Morrison, Texas, Jr., Dallas, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville, Sr., Pearland, Texas

Jake Peacock, USF, Sr., Milton, Ga.

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt, Sr., Birmingham, Ala.

Calum Scott, Texas Tech, Sr., Nairn, Scotland

Lance Simpson, Tennessee, Jr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State, Sr., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech, Jr., Singapore, The Republic of Singapore

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss, Jr., Dickson, Tenn.

Jack Turner, Florida, So., Orlando, Fla.

Brendan Valdes, Auburn, Sr., Orlando, Fla.

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt, Sr., Pinehurst, N.C.

Kieron Van Wyk, Charleston, Sr., Ruimsig, South Africa

Connor Williams, Arizona State, So., Escondido, Calif.