Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments

Lydia Ko’s resume keeps growing. With her victory at the AIG Women’s Open, the 27-year-old has 21 LPGA Tour victories, three of which are major titles.

In addition to those wins (listed below), Ko has accomplished the following:

LPGA Hall of Fame eligible: 2024

LPGA Player of the Year: 2015, 2022

LPGA Rookie of the Year: 2014

LPGA Vare Trophy (scoring title): 2021, 2022

LPGA money leader: 2015, 2022

Race to the CME Globe champion: 2014, 2015, 2022

Olympic medals: Gold (2024 Games), silver (2016), bronze (2020)

Here are Ko’s 21 LPGA victories (bold = major championship; 2024 Olympic victory was unofficial):