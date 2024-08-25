Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments
Published August 25, 2024 05:43 PM
Highlights: AIG Women's Open, Round 4
Watch extended highlights of the final round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Lydia Ko’s resume keeps growing. With her victory at the AIG Women’s Open, the 27-year-old has 21 LPGA Tour victories, three of which are major titles.
In addition to those wins (listed below), Ko has accomplished the following:
- LPGA Hall of Fame eligible: 2024
- LPGA Player of the Year: 2015, 2022
- LPGA Rookie of the Year: 2014
- LPGA Vare Trophy (scoring title): 2021, 2022
- LPGA money leader: 2015, 2022
- Race to the CME Globe champion: 2014, 2015, 2022
- Olympic medals: Gold (2024 Games), silver (2016), bronze (2020)
Here are Ko’s 21 LPGA victories (bold = major championship; 2024 Olympic victory was unofficial):
|Number
|Tournament
|1.
|CN Canadian Women’s Open (amateur)
|2.
|CN Canadian Women’s Open (amateur)
|3.
|2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic
|4.
|2014 Marathon Classic
|5.
|2014 CME Group Tour Championship
|6.
|2015 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
|7.
|2015 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic
|8.
|2015 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open
|9.
|2015 Evian Championship
|10.
|2015 Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship
|11.
|2016 Kia Classic
|12.
|2016 ANA Inspiration
|13.
|2016 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|14.
|2016 Marathon Classic
|15.
|2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship
|16.
|2021 Lotte Championship
|17.
|2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio
|18.
|2022 BMW Ladies Championship
|19.
|2022 CME Group Tour Championship
|20.
|2024 Hilton Grand Vacations TOC
|21.
|2024 AIG Women’s Open