Lydia Ko’s resume: Full list of wins, awards and accomplishments

  
Published August 25, 2024 05:43 PM
Highlights: AIG Women's Open, Round 4
August 25, 2024 02:51 PM
Watch extended highlights of the final round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Lydia Ko’s resume keeps growing. With her victory at the AIG Women’s Open, the 27-year-old has 21 LPGA Tour victories, three of which are major titles.

In addition to those wins (listed below), Ko has accomplished the following:

  • LPGA Hall of Fame eligible: 2024
  • LPGA Player of the Year: 2015, 2022
  • LPGA Rookie of the Year: 2014
  • LPGA Vare Trophy (scoring title): 2021, 2022
  • LPGA money leader: 2015, 2022
  • Race to the CME Globe champion: 2014, 2015, 2022
  • Olympic medals: Gold (2024 Games), silver (2016), bronze (2020)

Here are Ko’s 21 LPGA victories (bold = major championship; 2024 Olympic victory was unofficial):

NumberTournament
1.CN Canadian Women’s Open (amateur)
2.CN Canadian Women’s Open (amateur)
3.2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic
4.2014 Marathon Classic
5.2014 CME Group Tour Championship
6.2015 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
7.2015 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic
8.2015 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open
9.2015 Evian Championship
10.2015 Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship
11.2016 Kia Classic
12.2016 ANA Inspiration
13.2016 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
14.2016 Marathon Classic
15.2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship
16.2021 Lotte Championship
17.2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio
18.2022 BMW Ladies Championship
19.2022 CME Group Tour Championship
20.2024 Hilton Grand Vacations TOC
21.2024 AIG Women’s Open