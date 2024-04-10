 Skip navigation
Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
Novak Djokovic returns to clay and eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_workdayscottieandtiger_240409.jpg
Scheffler could repeat Tiger's history at Augusta
nbc_soc_jpnvbrahilites_240409.jpg
Highlights: Japan vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Augusta National posts photo from Tuesday’s Champions Dinner

  
Published April 9, 2024 08:31 PM

Story were told Tuesday night — and maybe some will even be shared on Wednesday.

It was all smiles at the Masters Tournament Champions Dinner, Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Jon Rahm, the defending champion, offered up multiple courses with Spanish Basque flair. Click here to see the menu and click here to see what champions have served over the years.