Augusta National posts photo from Tuesday’s Champions Dinner
Published April 9, 2024 08:31 PM
Story were told Tuesday night — and maybe some will even be shared on Wednesday.
It was all smiles at the Masters Tournament Champions Dinner, Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2024 Champions Dinner portrait. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wT5sUChP10— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
Jon Rahm, the defending champion, offered up multiple courses with Spanish Basque flair. Click here to see the menu and click here to see what champions have served over the years.