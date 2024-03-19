Jon Rahm reveals his Champions Dinner menu at the Masters

Jon Rahm will give his fellow green-jacket winners a true taste of Spain when he hosts the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night of the Masters Tournament.

Rahm’s menu, he’s previously said, was created with help from world-renowned Spanish chef Jose Andres, a friend of Rahm’s.

“We’ve talked about it as a joke in the past,” Rahm told Golf.com last year. “I mentioned in the press conference [at the RBC Heritage]. [Andres] sent me a text. ‘Hey man, everybody’s texting me. What’d you say?’ ‘Well, we talked about it before, what do you mean what did I say? Like, I want you to help!’ He said, ‘Okay, okay, I’ll help you out.’”

Each year, the previous Masters winner hosts an exclusive dinner for his brethren. (Here’s a look at some of the menus from previous years.)

As for Rahm, here’s what he has planned:

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibericos

Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham

Cured Pork Loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra

Idiazabal Cheese, Black Truffle

Tortilla de Patatas

Spanish Omelette, Onions Confit Potatoes

Croqueta de Pollo

Creamy Chicken Fritters

Confit Potatoes

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro

Basque Crab Salad, Potato

Main Course

Choice of

Chuleton a la Parrilla

Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, Piquillo Peppers

Or

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil

Turbot, Navarra White Asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata

Puff Pastry Cake, Custard and Chantilly Cream