Jon Rahm reveals his Champions Dinner menu at the Masters

  
Published March 19, 2024 12:28 PM

Jon Rahm will give his fellow green-jacket winners a true taste of Spain when he hosts the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night of the Masters Tournament.

Rahm’s menu, he’s previously said, was created with help from world-renowned Spanish chef Jose Andres, a friend of Rahm’s.

“We’ve talked about it as a joke in the past,” Rahm told Golf.com last year. “I mentioned in the press conference [at the RBC Heritage]. [Andres] sent me a text. ‘Hey man, everybody’s texting me. What’d you say?’ ‘Well, we talked about it before, what do you mean what did I say? Like, I want you to help!’ He said, ‘Okay, okay, I’ll help you out.’”

Each year, the previous Masters winner hosts an exclusive dinner for his brethren. (Here’s a look at some of the menus from previous years.)

As for Rahm, here’s what he has planned:

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibericos
Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham
Cured Pork Loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra
Idiazabal Cheese, Black Truffle

Tortilla de Patatas
Spanish Omelette, Onions Confit Potatoes

Croqueta de Pollo
Creamy Chicken Fritters
Confit Potatoes

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro
Basque Crab Salad, Potato

Main Course

Choice of

Chuleton a la Parrilla
Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, Piquillo Peppers

Or

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil
Turbot, Navarra White Asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata
Puff Pastry Cake, Custard and Chantilly Cream