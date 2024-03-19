Jon Rahm reveals his Champions Dinner menu at the Masters
Jon Rahm will give his fellow green-jacket winners a true taste of Spain when he hosts the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night of the Masters Tournament.
Rahm’s menu, he’s previously said, was created with help from world-renowned Spanish chef Jose Andres, a friend of Rahm’s.
“We’ve talked about it as a joke in the past,” Rahm told Golf.com last year. “I mentioned in the press conference [at the RBC Heritage]. [Andres] sent me a text. ‘Hey man, everybody’s texting me. What’d you say?’ ‘Well, we talked about it before, what do you mean what did I say? Like, I want you to help!’ He said, ‘Okay, okay, I’ll help you out.’”
Each year, the previous Masters winner hosts an exclusive dinner for his brethren.
As for Rahm, here’s what he has planned:
The Champions Dinner, served in honor of Mr. @JonRahmOfficial. #themasters pic.twitter.com/r9oalTrFtf— The Masters (@TheMasters) March 19, 2024
Tapas y Pintxos
Ibericos
Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham
Cured Pork Loin
Idiazabal con Trufa Negra
Idiazabal Cheese, Black Truffle
Tortilla de Patatas
Spanish Omelette, Onions Confit Potatoes
Croqueta de Pollo
Creamy Chicken Fritters
Confit Potatoes
First Course
Ensalada de Txangurro
Basque Crab Salad, Potato
Main Course
Choice of
Chuleton a la Parrilla
Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, Piquillo Peppers
Or
Rodaballo al Pil-Pil
Turbot, Navarra White Asparagus
Dessert
Milhojas de Crema y Nata
Puff Pastry Cake, Custard and Chantilly Cream