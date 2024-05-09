 Skip navigation
Can Fulham throw wrench into City's title bid?

May 9, 2024 01:55 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola dig into Fulham's visit from Manchester City, who are three wins away from a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240507.jpg
21:52
Liverpool ‘ran away with it’ in blowout win v. TOT
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240507.jpg
7:34
Analyzing Rice’s impact in Arsenal’s midfield
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypostecoglou_240507.jpg
16:55
Tottenham have ‘more questions than answers’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyguardiola_240507.jpg
11:28
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
12:52
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsonhaaland_240507.jpg
7:30
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsenalstaytop_240507.jpg
9:04
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240506.jpg
3:56
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mutenhagintv_240506.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag ‘very disappointed’ in performance v. CP
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mueriksenintv_240506.jpg
1:20
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everygoalmw36_v2_240506.jpg
11:43
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ezeandoliseintv_240506.jpg
1:31
Eze: Palace ‘not surprised’ with win v. Man United
Now Playing