Olympic golf news update: Alison Lee slips out while Canadian men’s race heats up

  
Published May 9, 2024 02:38 PM
American Alison Lee had been clinging to the 15th position in the Olympic women’s golf ranking, but finally lost her grip in the latest update.

Lee dropped only one spot, but — at least for the time being — it’s a costly one. A country can have up to four team members competing in the Paris Games if they are inside the top 15. With Lee’s slip, that leaves Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Megan Khang as the current U.S. qualifiers. Korda and Vu are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, but Khang is in a more precarious spot, at 14th.

Qualifying for the women’s event ends after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, on June 24. The Olympic field will consist of 60 players. Teams are allowed two spots if they have players inside the top 60 in the Olympic rankings, which is strongly based on world rankings.

The men’s qualifying will conclude after the U.S. Open, on June 17. Currently, there are four Americans inside the top 15: Scottie Scheffler (No. 1), Wyndham Clark (No. 3), defending champion Xander Schauffele (No. 4) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 8). There are five other players who would be inside the top 16, if allowed, thus creating a tight contest to represent the Red, White and Blue.

Another interesting race is on the Canadian side. Nick Taylor (No. 16 in the Olympic ranking and 22nd in the OWGR) is Canada’s top player with Adam Hadwin second. Hadwin is 49th in the OWGR, slightly ahead of Corey Conners (No. 52), CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner Taylor Pendrith (No. 58) and Mackenzie Hughes (No. 69).

The men’s 72-hole, stroke-play event will take place Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The women’s tournament will be staged at the same venue, Aug. 7-10.

Click here for the current men’s rankings and reserves list.

Click here for the current women’s rankings and reserves list.