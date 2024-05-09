Hideki Matsuyama withdraws ahead of first round at Wells Fargo Championship
Published May 9, 2024 02:53 PM
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship before the start of Thursday’s first round with a back injury.
The world’s 15th-ranked player has not played on the PGA Tour since finishing tied for 38th at the Masters last month.
The announcement came just minutes before Matsuyama’s scheduled tee time.
He was not replaced in the field.