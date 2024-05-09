 Skip navigation
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws ahead of first round at Wells Fargo Championship

  
Published May 9, 2024 02:53 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship before the start of Thursday’s first round with a back injury.

The world’s 15th-ranked player has not played on the PGA Tour since finishing tied for 38th at the Masters last month.

The announcement came just minutes before Matsuyama’s scheduled tee time.

He was not replaced in the field.