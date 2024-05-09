PGA Championship 2024 interview schedule: When Tiger, Rory, Brooks and Scottie talk
Published May 9, 2024 12:21 PM
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
The PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ahead of the men’s second major of the season, some of the game’s biggest names will address the media. Here’s a look at the pre-championship interview schedule (all times EDT):
Monday, May 13:
- 2 p.m.: Ben Pollard (2024 PGA Professional champion)
Tuesday, May 14:
- 9 a.m.: Justin Thomas
- 9:30 a.m.: Max Homa
- 10:30 a.m.: Michael Block
- 11 a.m.: PGA of America officials
- Noon: Tiger Woods
- 12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
- 1 p.m.: Jon Rahm
- 3 p.m.: Brooks Koepka
- 3:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler
- 4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele
Wednesday, May 15:
- 9 a.m.: Rory McIlroy