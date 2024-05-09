 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA Championship 2024 interview schedule: When Tiger, Rory, Brooks and Scottie talk

  
Published May 9, 2024 12:21 PM
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
May 6, 2024 03:55 PM
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the influx of teenaged men's golfers making waves in professional events, the importance of this week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and more.

The PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ahead of the men’s second major of the season, some of the game’s biggest names will address the media. Here’s a look at the pre-championship interview schedule (all times EDT):

Monday, May 13:

  • 2 p.m.: Ben Pollard (2024 PGA Professional champion)

Tuesday, May 14:

  • 9 a.m.: Justin Thomas
  • 9:30 a.m.: Max Homa
  • 10:30 a.m.: Michael Block
  • 11 a.m.: PGA of America officials
  • Noon: Tiger Woods
  • 12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
  • 1 p.m.: Jon Rahm
  • 3 p.m.: Brooks Koepka
  • 3:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler
  • 4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

Wednesday, May 15:

  • 9 a.m.: Rory McIlroy