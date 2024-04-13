Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
Published April 12, 2024 09:20 PM
A total of 60 players made the 6-over cut in the 88th Masters Tournament. Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau share the lead at 6 under par.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round at Augusta National Golf Club (all times EDT):
|TIME
|PLAYERS
|9:35 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
|9:45 a.m.
|Thorbjørn Olesen, Russell Henley
|9:55 a.m.
|José María Olazábal, Luke List
|10:05 a.m.
|Tom Kim, Jake Knapp
|10:15 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
|10:25 a.m.
|Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray
|10:35 a.m.
|Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
|10:45 a.m.
|J. T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
|10:55 a.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas
|11:05 a.m.
|Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
|11:25 a.m.
|Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
|11:35 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Jason Day
|11:45 a.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh
|11:55 a.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
|12:05 p.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry
|12:15 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)
|12:25 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Harris English
|12:35 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
|12:45 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
|12:55 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
|1:15 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:25 p.m.
|Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
|1:35 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
|1:45 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
|1:55 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Ryan Fox
|2:05 p.m.
|Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
|2:15 p.m.
|Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon
|2:25 p.m.
|Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa
|2:35 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard
|2:45 p.m.
|Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau