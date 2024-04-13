 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record
The Masters - Round Two
Wild, windy finishes send several stars packing at Masters; Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy barely survive

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmaster_brysonreax_2404012.jpg
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record
The Masters - Round Two
Wild, windy finishes send several stars packing at Masters; Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy barely survive

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmaster_brysonreax_2404012.jpg
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament

  
Published April 12, 2024 09:20 PM

A total of 60 players made the 6-over cut in the 88th Masters Tournament. Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau share the lead at 6 under par.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round at Augusta National Golf Club (all times EDT):

TIMEPLAYERS
9:35 a.m.Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
9:45 a.m.Thorbjørn Olesen, Russell Henley
9:55 a.m.José María Olazábal, Luke List
10:05 a.m.Tom Kim, Jake Knapp
10:15 a.m.Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
10:25 a.m.Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray
10:35 a.m.Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
10:45 a.m.J. T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
10:55 a.m.Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas
11:05 a.m.Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
11:25 a.m.Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
11:35 a.m.Adam Hadwin, Jason Day
11:45 a.m.Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh
11:55 a.m.Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
12:05 p.m.Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry
12:15 p.m.Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)
12:25 p.m.Corey Conners, Harris English
12:35 p.m.Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
12:45 p.m.Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
12:55 p.m.Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
1:15 p.m.Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:25 p.m.Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
1:35 p.m.Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
1:45 p.m.Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
1:55 p.m.Danny Willett, Ryan Fox
2:05 p.m.Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
2:15 p.m.Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon
2:25 p.m.Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa
2:35 p.m.Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard
2:45 p.m.Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau