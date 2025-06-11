U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full purse and winner’s payout revealed for Oakmont

The USGA announced Wednesday the full purse and winner’s share for this week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

USGA CEO Mike Whan said both will remain the same from a year ago, with $21.5 million total and $4.3 million to the champion.

The organization bumped up the total prize money $1.5 million from 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club to ’24 at Pinehurst No. 2.

This year’s Masters paid out $21 million (up $1 million from last year) and the PGA Championship offered up $19 million (up $500,000 from ’24).

A full purse breakdown will be added when made available by the USGA.