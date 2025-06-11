 Skip navigation
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full purse and winner’s payout revealed for Oakmont

  
Published June 11, 2025 12:02 PM
The USGA announced Wednesday the full purse and winner’s share for this week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

USGA CEO Mike Whan said both will remain the same from a year ago, with $21.5 million total and $4.3 million to the champion.

The organization bumped up the total prize money $1.5 million from 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club to ’24 at Pinehurst No. 2.

This year’s Masters paid out $21 million (up $1 million from last year) and the PGA Championship offered up $19 million (up $500,000 from ’24).

A full purse breakdown will be added when made available by the USGA.