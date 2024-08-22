 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw and could only meet in the final
Ben O’Connor
Ben O’Connor smashes open Spanish Vuelta and takes big lead over Primoz Roglic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_fowler_240822.jpg
Why data suggests Sexton is an ‘unlikely champion’
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw and could only meet in the final
Ben O’Connor
Ben O’Connor smashes open Spanish Vuelta and takes big lead over Primoz Roglic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_fowler_240822.jpg
Why data suggests Sexton is an ‘unlikely champion’
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form

  
Published August 22, 2024 06:48 PM
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship
August 22, 2024 03:29 PM
Scottie Scheffler speaks to Cara Banks following his opening round 1-under at the BMW Championship.

For the first time in more than two months, Max Homa sent out an X post on Thursday.

Homa’s most recent post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter was on June 15, after he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

His hope that there was a correlation between social proclivity and poor results proved unfounded. These were his finishes while going dark:

  • T-61, Travelers Championship
  • T-70, Genesis Scottish Open
  • T-43, Open Championship
  • 70th (out of 70), FedEx St. Jude Championship

Homa began the second playoff event, the BMW Championship, with a 2-over 74 at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

At No. 43 in FexExCup points and needing to get into the top 30 to qualify for the Tour Championship, Homa is hoping for a social spark to reach East Lake. He’s currently eight off the lead and projected to drop in the standings.

Homa hasn’t won this year but did have three top-10s, including two at signature events and a T-3 at the Masters, prior to his hiatus.