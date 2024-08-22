Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form

For the first time in more than two months, Max Homa sent out an X post on Thursday.

Hopped off Twitter a while back cuz I thought it might help my game. Boy was I wrong 😂 hoping tomorrow is the day it clicks. At the very least I’m finally going to grow an ass after walking Castle Pines this week — max homa (@Maxhoma) August 22, 2024

Homa’s most recent post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter was on June 15, after he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

His hope that there was a correlation between social proclivity and poor results proved unfounded. These were his finishes while going dark:

T-61, Travelers Championship

T-70, Genesis Scottish Open

T-43, Open Championship

70th (out of 70), FedEx St. Jude Championship

Homa began the second playoff event, the BMW Championship, with a 2-over 74 at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

At No. 43 in FexExCup points and needing to get into the top 30 to qualify for the Tour Championship, Homa is hoping for a social spark to reach East Lake. He’s currently eight off the lead and projected to drop in the standings.

Homa hasn’t won this year but did have three top-10s, including two at signature events and a T-3 at the Masters, prior to his hiatus.