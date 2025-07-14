 Skip navigation
Olympics: Swimming
Zac Stubblety-Cook to miss World Swimming Championships
FloSports: FloTrack Ed Murphey Classic
Quincy Wilson breaks U18 world record in 400m, takes momentum into USATF Outdoor Champs
Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners
MLB 2025 Home Run Derby Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks on Cal Raleigh, Oneil Cruz, James Wood, Matt Olson

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250714.jpg
Simmons: ‘If there’s a chance, I go for it’
nbc_moto_superbikelagunasecahl3_250713.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 3
nbc_moto_ridesaidlagunaseca_250713.jpg
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca

Olympics: Swimming
Zac Stubblety-Cook to miss World Swimming Championships
FloSports: FloTrack Ed Murphey Classic
Quincy Wilson breaks U18 world record in 400m, takes momentum into USATF Outdoor Champs
Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners
MLB 2025 Home Run Derby Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks on Cal Raleigh, Oneil Cruz, James Wood, Matt Olson

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250714.jpg
Simmons: 'If there's a chance, I go for it'
nbc_moto_superbikelagunasecahl3_250713.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 3
nbc_moto_ridesaidlagunaseca_250713.jpg
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca

The Open joins the U.S. Open in keeping prize money the same, year over year

  
Published July 14, 2025 08:54 AM
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush's front nine
July 11, 2025 10:58 AM
Mike Tirico takes you through the front nine of Royal Portrush, 2025 site of The Open Championship, the final men's major of the golf season.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The Open is leaving the total prize money at $17 million, the first time since 2012 the R&A has chosen not to increase the purse.

The U.S. Open also did not boost its purse this year at Oakmont .

The winner this week at Royal Portrush will receive $3.1 million, the same amount Xander Schauffele earned last year at Royal Troon.

The four majors had been gradually increasing their prize money in recent years. The Masters increased its prize fund by $1 million to $21 million. The PGA Championship went up $500,000 to $19 million.

The U.S. Open left its purse at $21.5 million, still the highest of the four majors.

It’s an example that the biggest championships are not about prize money, but green jackets and claret jugs. The Players Championship on the PGA Tour has a $25 million purse. PGA Tour signature events and Saudi-funded LIV Golf events have $20 million prize funds.